Sebastian Munoz on his breakthrough PGA Tour win, the rise of Latin American golf, and that surprisingly heavy rooster trophy

Sebastian Munoz had seen a similar scenario play out before. At the 2017 Greenbrier Classic, the 54-hole leader had stalled on Sunday to get passed by a fellow young golfer. That player, Xander Schauffele, went on to become a star, while Munoz wound up losing his tour card. Now more than two years later at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Munoz had let another final-round lead slip away to reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Sungjae Im. But this time, Munoz authored a different ending.

A clutch birdie on the 72nd hole got the 26-year-old Colombian into a playoff, which he wound up winning on the first extra hole. Suddenly, Munoz, who narrowly kept his PGA Tour card last season, had a two-year exemption along with an invite to his first Masters.

Needless to say, Munoz was still riding high when he joined this week's Golf Digest Podcast to discuss his breakthrough win, the rise of Latin American golf, and lifting that surprisingly heavy rooster trophy. Plus, Sam Weinman and Keely Levins joined me to talk about Danny Willett's remarkable resurgence, the return of the Skins Game (sort of), and some golf-related HR complaints. Please have a listen: