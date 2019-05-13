News & Tours13 minutes ago

Scott Piercy accomplishes feat that hadn't happened on the PGA Tour since 2010

By
AT&T Byron Nelson - Final Round
Michael ReavesDALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 12: Scott Piercy of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest Golf Club on May 12, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Scott Piercy was two strokes short of Sung Kang at the AT&T Byron Nelson. But, along with the $695,200 in second-place earnings, Piercy's consolation prize came with a bit of history.

The 40-year-old made 51 pars and 21 birdies at Trinity Forest this week. For you math scholars out there, those numbers equate to 72 holes, meaning Piercy went all four rounds without making a bogey.

"I felt comfortable, I was kind of in the groove," Piercy said afterwards. "I knew the swing, where I was at. Hit it really good. The back nine it cooled off a little bit. Take your hat off to Sung Kang. He played great. You play great, no bogeys, but there's always somebody that's a little bit better sometimes."

If that sounds rare, well, you're correct. It is the time a player has gone bogey-free in a PGA Tour event since 2010, with Charles Howell III accomplishing the feat at the Greenbrier. Ironically, Chucky Three Sticks also went home without a trophy, overshadowed by Stuart Appleby's final-round 59 to win the tournament.

Piercy is quietly enjoying a solid campaign in 2019, with nine top-25 finishes and ranking 17th in the FedEx Cup standings heading into Bethpage. Despite the performance, Piercy was still miffed about a couple of what-ifs to end his day.

"That's the first time for me," Piercy said. "Putts didn't fall on the back nine. Hit some pretty decent putts, (but) I felt like I misread them. To go 72 holes without a bogey is pretty awesome."

Though Piercy's week is noteworthy, it does fall short to Lee Trevino's exploits at the 1974 New Orleans Open. "The Merry Mex" remains the only player in tour history to go bogey-free and win.

