Scott McCarron continues dominant season, wins the Mastercard Japan Championship

Life did not begin at 50 for Scott McCarron, though he continues to make it look as though it did. He enjoyed a decent PGA Tour career, though it had run its course, more or less, in his early 40s.

The PGA Tour Champions, however, has been a boon for McCarron, who won the Mastercard Japan Championship by three strokes on Sunday, his third victory of the year and 11th of his senior career.

“I've played well just about every season, but this season, just feeling very comfortable out here playing with these great players, I've put myself in position to win and I've been able to come through and get the job done,” he said.

McCarron, who tied for second in the inaugural Japan Championship in 2017, had rounds of 69, 67 and 67 at Narita Golf Club in Narita-shi, Chiba, Japan, his total of 13-under par 203 three ahead of runners-up Kirk Triplett and Billy Andrade.

The margin of victory came entirely on the back nine. McCarron and Andrade were tied through 10 holes, but McCarron birdied three of his final seven holes on a bogey-free back nine to earn $400,000 for the win.

McCarron, 53, has earned $1,766,211 this season and seems a cinch to pass the $2 million mark for the third straight season. Already, his two most lucrative years have come on the senior tour. He won three times on the PGA Tour, but never achieved $2 million in earnings in any one year.

“I'm doing everything I can to win the Charles Schwab Cup,” McCarron said. “That's my goal.”

McCarron has finished in the top five in eight of his 13 starts this season.