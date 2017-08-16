News & Tours11 minutes ago

Sang-Moon Bae completes military service, ready to return to golf

By
The Presidents Cup - Round Three
Chris Condon(Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

Two years ago, Sang-Moon Bae turned in the best season of his professional career, winning the Frys.com Open, accumulating nearly $2.6 million in earnings and competing for the International Team at the Presidents Cup, held in his native country of South Korea. Unfortunately for Bae, his homeland requires all males 18-to-35 to complete a two-year military commitment. After losing a court battle seeking a wavier, Bae was forced to set aside the sport for service.

However, on Wednesday Bae officially completed his duty as a rifleman in the army, and is making his return to golf at next month's Shinhan Donghae Open, an event co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and Korean PGA.

"Even though I didn't get to play much, I grew to love golf even more," the 31-year-old Bae said in a statement. He also mentioned he was able to keep in shape with weight-lifting and cardio workouts.

Though Bae and his team have not constructed a plan for the PGA Tour, he will have full status for the 2017-18 season through a Family Crisis and Major Medical exemption.

"I have a lot of work to do," Bae said to Yonhap News. "I've been dying to play golf. I want to get some practice in and get into tournament golf. I've been dreaming of the moment when I find myself in contention for a title."

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Players on the FedEx Cup bubble as tour enter's regular-season finale

Golf News & Tours

2017 Wyndham Championship tee times, viewer's guide

Golf News & Tours

Why Brooks Koepka was the king of the majors in 2017

Golf News & Tours

From a hole-in-one to an 11?! Another PGA championship produced the craziest scorecard you'll ever see

Golf News & Tours

Fantasy Golf Podcast: Can Kevin Kisner keep it going in Greensboro?

Related
Golf News & ToursWhy Brooks Koepka was the king of the majors in 2017
Golf News & ToursPlayers on the FedEx Cup bubble as tour enter's…
Golf News & ToursFrom a hole-in-one to an 11?! Another PGA champions…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection