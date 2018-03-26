Ryder Cup to return to Hazeltine in 2028

Chalk this up as, "Don't mess with success." On Monday, the PGA of America announced through its social feeds that the Ryder Cup will be returning to Hazeltine in 2028. The Minnesota property was the site of the 2016 event, where Team USA bested the Europeans 17-11 for its first victory in eight years.

Hazeltine has also hosted the U.S. Open (1970, 1991) and PGA Championship (2002, 2009) twice.

The U.S. has now locked up its Ryder Cup venues until 2036, with Whistling Straits (2020), Bethpage (2024), Hazeltine (2028) and the Olympic Club (2032) scheduled to serve the biennial event. This year's match will be held at Le Golf National outside Paris. The Americans have not won on European soil in 25 years.

