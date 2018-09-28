Ryder Cup 2018: U.S. runs back Friday morning pairings, while Sergio and Rory team up for Europe

Following a resounding victory for the United States in the morning session, the Europeans returned the favor in the afternoon, sweeping the Americans for the first time in the event's history in foursomes. That 4-0 push has given Team Europe a 5-3 lead after Day 1, with the Europeans needing 9.5 more points to recapture the cup.

Following Friday's action, captain Thomas Bjorn will look to two Ryder Cup veterans to keep that momentum on his side.

Bjorn has tabbed Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia as his gunners on Saturday morning. McIlroy, who looked lost in his Friday morning match, bounced back with Ian Poulter at his side against Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson. The two will go against Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau, a duo which won three of its final six holes to surge a comeback W against Justin Rose and Jon Rahm.

In fact, the U.S. will keep the same fourball pairings it rolled out on Friday, meaning Dustin Johnson is with Rickie Fowler, Tiger Woods joins Patrick Reed and Justin Thomas pairs with Jordan Spieth. The Europeans will counter Johnson and Fowler with Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton; the latter duo lost to Spieth and Thomas Friday morning 1 Up. Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood go against Woods/Reed. Molinari and Fleetwood disposed of the American group 3 Up Friday morning, then dusted Spieth and Thomas 5&4 in the afternoon. Finally, Thomas and Spieth will be pitted against Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm. Poulter, who owns the best career winning percentage for the Europeans, will look to harness and channel the emotion of Rahm, who came apart at the end of his first Ryder Cup match Friday morning.

The first group tees off at 8:10 a.m. local time.

Match 1: McIlroy/Garcia vs. Koepka/Finau

Match 2: Casey/Hatton vs. Johnson/Fowler

Match 3: Molinari/Fleetwood vs. Woods/Reed

Match 4: Poulter/Rahm vs. Thomas/Spieth

