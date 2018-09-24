There's no better way to root for your favorite team in the Ryder Cup than to go all in. We've found the best golf apparel to allow you to show your Team USA spirit in various ways—from shoes to hats to shirts—even a bald-eagle headcover. Yes, seriously.

With the start of the Ryder Cup just days away, it's time to pick your allegiance and wear it proudly. We gathered up some of the coolest Ryder Cup-related gear to help you celebrate.

Under Armour Men's Spieth 2 USA Edition Shoes

These golf shoes ($200) are perfectly patriotic with a stylish red, white and blue design, while also being extremely durable. The Gore-Tex construction makes them 100 percent waterproof, the microfiber leather upper is breathable and a lightweight midsole ensures a comfortable wear.

Nike Men's Heritage86 Ryder Cup Hat

This Dri-fit hat ($35) is performance-ready with a terry sweatband, superior ventilation and an adjustable leather buckle for a customizable fit. The 2018 Ryder Cup patch on the front panel is stylish and to the point.

PUMA Men's Team USA Golf T-Shirt

The Puma 42 collection celebrating the 42nd Ryder Cup is one of the best Ryder Cup lines out there for 2018. This crew neck ($28) is soft, comfortable and casual for a versatile wear. The lightweight fabric looks and feels great on.

G/FORE Shoes

You can always count on Bubba Watson's shoes to match the occasion and these custom G/FORE Disruptors high-top golf shoes certainly check that box for the Ryder Cup this year. These shoes are unapologetically Team USA with a luxurious feel. They're lightweight, waterproof and padded with a microbial mesh interior and Ortholite sockliner for fresh comfort.

PING Glide Forged Wedge – U.S.A. Flag

This Ping Glide wedge ($199) might not be exclusive to the Ryder Cup celebrations, but it is timely. The American flag stamping is uniquely patriotic without going overboard. It'll be a great addition to your bag both equipment- and accessory-wise.

Daphne's Eagle Headcover

For a more affordable patriotic addition to your golf bag, this eagle headcover ($30) will do the trick. Nothing screams "TEAM USA" like a bald eagle riding around with you on the golf course. It may look soft, but this cover is made to last.

adidas Men's Heathered USA Hat

This on-trend gray hat ($32) will be in style all year long. The heathered pattern looks great with nearly everything and the clean "USA" lettering pops against the simple design. It's got a pre-curved brim and a structured construction to ensure a consistent shape whether you're watching the action on TV or teeing it up yourself.

Under Armour Kids' CoolSwitch Golf Glove

Get your junior golfer excited for the Ryder Cup with this stars and stripes golf glove ($14). The Cabretta leather is ultra soft, CoolSwitch technology pulls away heat and the UA Moisture Transport System wicks away sweat.

PUMA Men's IGNITE PWRADAPT Team USA Hi-Top Shoes

Also a part of the Puma 42 collection, these high-tops are too cool. The styling is fashion-forward and the performance elements are ready for anything the course throws at you. The EVOKNIT Collar is extra supportive and the IGNITE Foam Cushioning platform will keep you comfortable beyond 18 holes.

Callaway 2018 Chrome Soft X Truvis Stars and Stripes and Callaway 2018 Chrome Soft Truvis European Golf Balls

These golf balls ($45 per dozen) will make your allegiances clear in the Ryder Cup as well as making identifying your ball a breeze, just try to keep 'em on the fairway.

Walter Hagen Men's USA Star Golf Polo

This patriotic shirt ($26) is bold, so there is no mistake what team you'll be pulling for in the Ryder Cup. It's also got excellent quick dry capabilities, UV protection and is machine washable for easy care. It'll pair well with simple navy pants and a navy belt to let the pattern shine.

Tin Cup Ball-Marking System

If you want to go all-in on Team USA this year, you can even cover your golf ball with the stars and stripes with this ball-marking stencil ($20-22). The template is simple to use and the results are ultra patriotic.