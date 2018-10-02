Ryder Cup 2018: Our favorite looks and which apparel items we loved from Le Golf National

Uniforms in golf can be a challenge to put together, especially with how much the golf-apparel landscape continues to change. With street style and high-fashion making its way into golf, designers who worked on the 2018 Ryder Cup uniforms were tasked with creating high-fashion, performance-ready outfits that look great on all sorts of builds. On the U.S. side, Ralph Lauren provided the apparel for the team. The scripting focused on simple basics in upscale ensembles. The team wore white pants twice with a pinstripe design in between. Overall the team looked clean and classic but the outfits were critiqued by some for staying too safe, though with wide range of sizes and styles on the team, the simple looks were a smart move. Players were able to spice up their outfits with customized hats and several layering pieces.

The European scripting was anything but consistent. Each look was unlike any other outfit, with little-to-no repetition of color or design. The layering options blended with the uniforms so you could barely tell the difference. The designer Loro Piana is known for luxury Italian pieces and for making top-notch wool products. Let's take a look at which styles looked the best in Paris.

After a quick scan of the course on Friday, it'd be easy to say that the Americans were more of a presence uniform-wise. That's mostly because the European and Americans sides were dressed so similarly—both in red, white and blue—that everyone looked like a part of Team USA. The Americans' uniforms of white pants with blue-and-white striped shirts looked preppy and slightly nautical. Working with Ralph Lauren, a variety of layers were provided for the team. Some wore vests, others sweaters or jackets. All pieces were the same dark navy with bright red details that hinted at uniformity. The Americans were able to select their hat silhouette preference from the New Era team caps. The Friday hats were all gray with vertical "USA" letting down the front which most players wore in a baseball cap or flat-brim version. Bryson DeChambeau had custom driver caps made and Bubba Watson went with a tall tour visor iteration.

Accessories for the Europeans were from Level 4. The team wore simple white caps the entire tournament, with the exception of Rory McIlroy, who went full Robert Rock. Ryder Cup rules do not require players to wear hats and McIlroy likely opted out for likely the same reason he did in 2016, when he hilariously tweeted that he has a "pea head" that the hats were too big for.

Team Europe's outfit colors were defended as "French red" and "European blue." The navy ensembles were broken up by a red belt and small red details across the shirts. The team looked clean and classic, though because the pieces looked so similar to a Team USA jersey, they weren't able to shine.

On Saturday, the opposing teams looked just that, opposites. Team USA went boardroom in pinstripe pants that were a hit. The stripes looked regal-yet-athletic without skewing to far on either side. The pants looked best paired with the white and navy color block jackets. The challenge with the look were the shoes. With so many of the U.S. players having a strong athletic sense of style, their individual sponsor-provided golf shoes didn't always fit the look. The corporate trouser style is meant for a more traditional-looking golf shoe.

On the European side, the team wore a brick color shade called kummel that is the signature color of uniform provider Loro Piana. While the wool sweaters are lux and great for golf, paired with khaki-gray pants, the look felt slightly outdated.

Many players layered their Galvin Green weatherwear pants over the look, which broke with the ultra uniform theme the team had been going with up to this point. Paul Casey showed up to the first tee Saturday morning in the full Galvin Green suit that looked a touch more appropriate for competition. The navy base accented with lighter blue details was athletic and really popped on the course.

Another confusing moment on Saturday was Tiger Woods' double hat decision. Woods layered a New Era knit hat over his New Era team cap. The look was bulky and required a double-take, but when you have 14 majors under your belt, who are we to question his methods?

Or maybe he was trying to compete with Tommy Fleetwood's pom pom hat.

Sunday was arguably the strongest look for the U.S. in white pants, simple navy tops and striking red caps. The team looks ultra patriotic and the red hats looked great across the field. The reoccurrence of white pants lacked some creativity for the team, while proving the versatility and approval of the pant color despite post-Labor Day faux pas.

The Europeans also unsurprisingly debut their best look on Sunday, before running away with the tournament. The royal blue pants were uniquely European for a winning look. Their stylish golf shirts were white with a matching royal blue shoulder design, a white sleeve lining and yellow accents. Players who preferred long-sleeves wore royal blue quarter-zips for a matching solids ensemble accented by the yellow inner collar of the sweater.

