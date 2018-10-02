Ryder Cup 2018: All the clubs and equipment used by the winning European Ryder Cup team

The Europeans held home court once again at the Ryder Cup, taking down the Americans at Le Golf National, 17 1/2 to 10 1/2, to extend its streak of reigning victorious on European soil. Since 1993, the Americans haven't been able to figure out how to take down Team Europe as the visiting Ryder Cup side. There were a number of bright spots for Team Europe, highlighted by Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari, who became the first European duo to go undefeated in match play. And the captains picks—Paul Casey, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson—all earned crucial points for Thomas Bjorn's European side.

What equipment did the European side use to take down the Americans? Here are the clubs and golf balls used by the victorious team.

What's In The Bags: European Editions

Player: Paul Casey

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver: TaylorMade M4 (Mitsubishi Diamana White LEX D+ 70), 10.5 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M1 2017, 15 degrees

Irons (3-4): Mizuno MP-25; (5-PW): Mizuno MP-5

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (52, 56 degrees); Titleist Vokey prototype (60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron 009

Tommy Fleetwood

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: TaylorMade M3 460 , 8.5 degrees

3-wood: Nike Vapor Fly, 13 degrees

5-wood: Nike Vapor Fly, 19 degrees

Irons (4): Nike VR Forged Pro Combo; (5-9): Nike VR Pro Blade; (PW): Callaway Mack Daddy Forged

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot Pro 3

RELATED: Ryder Cup: All the equipment the Americans played at Le Golf National

Sergio Garcia

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

Driver: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (Mitsubishi Tensei 80x), 9 degrees

3-wood: Callaway Rogue , 15 degrees

Irons (3): Callaway Rogue Pro ; (3-9): Callaway Apex MB 18; (PW): Callaway Mack Daddy 4

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (54, 58 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey Toulon Atlanta

Tyrrell Hatton

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: Ping G400 LST (Mitsubishi Fubuki 60X), 8.5 degrees

3-wood: Titleist TS2 , 15 degrees

Irons (4): Ping G700 ; (4-PW): Ping i210

Wedges: Ping Glide Forged (50, 54 degrees); Titleist Vokey SM7 (60 degrees)

Putter: Ping Sigma G Darby

Rory McIlroy

Ball: TaylorMade TP5

Driver: TaylorMade M3 460 (Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Silver 70X), 8.5 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M4 , 15 degrees

5-wood: TaylorMade M3 , 19 degrees

Irons (4): TaylorMade P750; (5-9): TaylorMade P730 ; (PW): TaylorMade Milled Grind

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 56 degrees); TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi Toe (60 degrees)

Putter: TaylorMade TP Black Copper Soto

Francesco Molinari

Driver: TaylorMade M4 (Mitsubishi Tensei CK 60 TX), 8.5 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M3 , 13 degrees

Irons (2): TaylorMade P790 UDI ; (4): TaylorMade P790 ; (5-PW): TaylorMade P750

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (50, 56 degrees); TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (60 degrees)

Putter: Bettinardi DASS BBZero

Alex Noren

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

Driver: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (Mitsubishi Tensei Orange CK 60TX), 9 degrees

3-wood: Callaway Rogue , 15 degrees

Hybrid: Callaway Apex, 18 degrees

Irons (4-9): Callaway Apex Pro 16 ; (PW): Callaway Mack Daddy 4

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (50, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey O-Works 1W

Thorbjorn Olesen

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (Mitsubishi Kuro Kage XT70 TX), 9 degrees

3-wood: Callaway Rogue , 15 degrees

5-wood: Callaway Rogue , 18 degrees

Irons (3): TaylorMade PSi; (4-9): TaylorMade PSi Tour; Callaway Mack Daddy 4

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (54, 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist Timeless

Ian Poulter

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: Titleist TS3 (Mitsubishi Tensei Orange CK 60TX), 9.5 degrees

3-wood: Titleist 917F2 , 16.5 degrees

Hybrid: Titleist 816 H2, 21 degrees

Irons (4): Titleist 716 T-MB; (5-PW): Titleist 718 AP2

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot XG #7

Jon Rahm

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Driver: TaylorMade M2 2017 (Aldila Tour Green 75 TX), 10.5 degrees

5-wood: TaylorMade M3 , 19 degrees

Irons (3): TaylorMade P790 ; (4-PW): TaylorMade P750

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 56 degrees); TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (60 degrees)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

Justin Rose

Ball: TaylorMade TP5

Driver: TaylorMade M3 440 (Mitsubishi Tensei CK 70), 9 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M4 , 15 degrees

5-wood: TaylorMade M3 , 19 degrees

Irons (4): TaylorMade P790 ; (5-9): TaylorMade P730 ; (PW): TaylorMade Milled Grind

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 56 degrees); TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (60 degrees)

Putter: TaylorMade TP Ardmore

Henrik Stenson

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver: Callaway Rogue (Project X HZRDUS 6.5), 9 degrees

3-wood: Callaway Diablo Octane Tour, 13 degrees

5-wood: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero , 18 degrees

Irons (4-PW): Callaway Legacy Black

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (50, 54, 58 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot Pro 7

RELATED: Ryder Cup: All the equipment the Americans played at Le Golf National