Ryder Cup 2018: All the clubs and equipment used by the winning European Ryder Cup team

The Europeans held home court once again at the Ryder Cup, taking down the Americans at Le Golf National, 17 1/2 to 10 1/2, to extend its streak of reigning victorious on European soil. Since 1993, the Americans haven't been able to figure out how to take down Team Europe as the visiting Ryder Cup side. There were a number of bright spots for Team Europe, highlighted by Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari, who became the first European duo to go undefeated in match play. And the captains picks—Paul Casey, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson—all earned crucial points for Thomas Bjorn's European side.
What equipment did the European side use to take down the Americans? Here are the clubs and golf balls used by the victorious team.
What's In The Bags: European Editions
Player: Paul Casey
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Driver: TaylorMade M4 (Mitsubishi Diamana White LEX D+ 70), 10.5 degrees
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 2017, 15 degrees
Irons (3-4): Mizuno MP-25; (5-PW): Mizuno MP-5
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (52, 56 degrees); Titleist Vokey prototype (60 degrees)
Putter: Scotty Cameron 009
Tommy Fleetwood
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Driver: TaylorMade M3 460, 8.5 degrees
3-wood: Nike Vapor Fly, 13 degrees
5-wood: Nike Vapor Fly, 19 degrees
Irons (4): Nike VR Forged Pro Combo; (5-9): Nike VR Pro Blade; (PW): Callaway Mack Daddy Forged
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (52, 56, 60 degrees)
Putter: Odyssey White Hot Pro 3
RELATED: Ryder Cup: All the equipment the Americans played at Le Golf National
Sergio Garcia
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X
Driver: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (Mitsubishi Tensei 80x), 9 degrees
3-wood: Callaway Rogue, 15 degrees
Irons (3): Callaway Rogue Pro; (3-9): Callaway Apex MB 18; (PW): Callaway Mack Daddy 4
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (54, 58 degrees)
Putter: Odyssey Toulon Atlanta
Tyrrell Hatton
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Driver: Ping G400 LST (Mitsubishi Fubuki 60X), 8.5 degrees
3-wood: Titleist TS2, 15 degrees
Irons (4): Ping G700; (4-PW): Ping i210
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged (50, 54 degrees); Titleist Vokey SM7 (60 degrees)
Putter: Ping Sigma G Darby
Rory McIlroy
Ball: TaylorMade TP5
Driver: TaylorMade M3 460 (Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Silver 70X), 8.5 degrees
3-wood: TaylorMade M4, 15 degrees
5-wood: TaylorMade M3, 19 degrees
Irons (4): TaylorMade P750; (5-9): TaylorMade P730; (PW): TaylorMade Milled Grind
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 56 degrees); TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi Toe (60 degrees)
Putter: TaylorMade TP Black Copper Soto
Francesco Molinari
Driver: TaylorMade M4 (Mitsubishi Tensei CK 60 TX), 8.5 degrees
3-wood: TaylorMade M3, 13 degrees
Irons (2): TaylorMade P790 UDI; (4): TaylorMade P790; (5-PW): TaylorMade P750
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (50, 56 degrees); TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (60 degrees)
Putter: Bettinardi DASS BBZero
Alex Noren
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X
Driver: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (Mitsubishi Tensei Orange CK 60TX), 9 degrees
3-wood: Callaway Rogue, 15 degrees
Hybrid: Callaway Apex, 18 degrees
Irons (4-9): Callaway Apex Pro 16; (PW): Callaway Mack Daddy 4
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (50, 56, 60 degrees)
Putter: Odyssey O-Works 1W
Thorbjorn Olesen
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Driver: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (Mitsubishi Kuro Kage XT70 TX), 9 degrees
3-wood: Callaway Rogue, 15 degrees
5-wood: Callaway Rogue, 18 degrees
Irons (3): TaylorMade PSi; (4-9): TaylorMade PSi Tour; Callaway Mack Daddy 4
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (54, 60 degrees)
Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist Timeless
Ian Poulter
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Driver: Titleist TS3 (Mitsubishi Tensei Orange CK 60TX), 9.5 degrees
3-wood: Titleist 917F2, 16.5 degrees
Hybrid: Titleist 816 H2, 21 degrees
Irons (4): Titleist 716 T-MB; (5-PW): Titleist 718 AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (52, 56, 60 degrees)
Putter: Odyssey White Hot XG #7
Jon Rahm
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
Driver: TaylorMade M2 2017 (Aldila Tour Green 75 TX), 10.5 degrees
5-wood: TaylorMade M3, 19 degrees
Irons (3): TaylorMade P790; (4-PW): TaylorMade P750
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 56 degrees); TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (60 degrees)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red
Justin Rose
Ball: TaylorMade TP5
Driver: TaylorMade M3 440 (Mitsubishi Tensei CK 70), 9 degrees
3-wood: TaylorMade M4, 15 degrees
5-wood: TaylorMade M3, 19 degrees
Irons (4): TaylorMade P790; (5-9): TaylorMade P730; (PW): TaylorMade Milled Grind
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 56 degrees); TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (60 degrees)
Putter: TaylorMade TP Ardmore
Henrik Stenson
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Driver: Callaway Rogue (Project X HZRDUS 6.5), 9 degrees
3-wood: Callaway Diablo Octane Tour, 13 degrees
5-wood: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero, 18 degrees
Irons (4-PW): Callaway Legacy Black
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (50, 54, 58 degrees)
Putter: Odyssey White Hot Pro 7
RELATED: Ryder Cup: All the equipment the Americans played at Le Golf National