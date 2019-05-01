Golf Digest Podcast3 hours ago

Ryan Palmer on his emotional Zurich Classic win, how he wound up being teammates with Jon Rahm, and Skittles

By
Chris Graythen

Ryan Palmer snapped a nine-year winless drought on the PGA Tour with a little help from his friend, Jon Rahm. Well, new friend.

After pairing with Jordan Spieth the previous two years, the somewhat odd couple combined to take the team title at the Zurich Classic, putting an end to a near decade of frustration that included a health scare for Palmer's wife, a shoulder surgery, and plenty of close calls. Palmer joined the Golf Digest Podcast to discuss his emotional victory and how his partnership with Rahm came together. We also chatted about the key to prolonging his PGA Tour career, the NHL Playoffs, and Skittles.

Plus, Alex Myers, Sam Weinman, and Keely Levins talk about Tiger Woods' limited schedule, a fantasy Augusta National itinerary, a slow play whistleblower on the European Tour, and a silly PGA Tour clip that caught our attention. Please have a listen:

