Ryan Miller trades a puck for a box of Thin Mints, is instantly the NHL's best GM

It's been a heckuva career for Ryan Miller, the former goalie for Team USA and Vezina Trophy winner as a member of the Buffalo Sabres. But as the 39-year-old's playing days wind down in Anaheim, it appears he's found a new calling: being a general manager.

At least, in our book, the 39-year-old Miller just made the trade of the year. And he did it during a recent Ducks game, swapping a puck for a box of Thin Mint Girl Scout cookies. Check it out:

OK, so the young fan deserves most of the credit for cooking up such a deal, but good job by Miller pulling the trigger. You just can't pass up Thin Mints, hands down the GOAT of Girl Scout cookies, in that spot. I'm not a big pucks guy so this is easily the best hockey highlight I've seen in years.

But I am a big Thin Mints guy. The best part is that those bad boys were already nice and chilled from being in the rink. And as everyone knows, there is nothing better than frozen Thin Mints. Everyone including Miller, who kept the cookies from his wife by keeping them at the arena.

Smart man. Although, now I'm really hungry for a few sleeve of this delicious dessert. . . To the three people (and counting) I've placed orders with this year, what is taking so long?!

