Trending
U.S. Open

Roger Federer continues to win at life, holds U.S. Open practice at Central Park

By
6 hours ago
TENNIS: AUG 29 US Open
Icon Sportswire(Photo by Chaz Niell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Can you imagine Kevin Durant popping in your pick-up game, or Rory McIlroy rounding out your Friday afternoon foursome? How about the world's greatest tennis player showing up for an impromptu practice session on your home court?

Well, technically Federer's No. 3 in the ATP rankings, but the man's clearly owned 2017. He added his 18th and 19th major titles this season, becoming the oldest player in Wimbledon history to win on the historic All England Club lawn. And, despite a scare from Frances Tiafoe, the 36-year-old remains a favorite at the U.S. Open.

So Fed, playing with house money, decided to make his practice time a public affair on Wednesday, taking his game to the people at Central Park.

Federer's already a crowd favorite in Queens. Making a stop in the city's town hall won't hurt this standing.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
NBA

Kevin Durant spends an unsettling amount of time playing Rory McIlroy PGA Tour

36 minutes ago
Rising Stars

LaMelo Ball's new $395 signature basketball shoes could make him ineligible

2 hours ago
The Future

The iPhone 8 is rumored to have several new features, maybe even some of these

2 hours ago
Continuing Education

Dad crashing daughter's grad school classes is only funny thing to come out of Hurricane...

2 hours ago
The Loop

Andrew "Beef" Johnston hitting the gym hard made one golf legend's day

3 hours ago
NSFW

Giancarlo Stanton is in a new music video -- and it's probably NSFW

3 hours ago
Big Ballers

The new reality show featuring Lonzo Ball & LaVar Ball actually looks pretty interesting

4 hours ago
NERD Alert!

You need to see Ian Poulter's wall decorated with yardage books throughout the years

4 hours ago
Well Played

Golden Tate is really proud of the fantasy football team name he came up with

6 hours ago
U.S. Open

Roger Federer continues to win at life, holds U.S. Open practice at Central Park

6 hours ago
Not-So-Hidden Talents

Prepare to be amazed by this NFL player's magic tricks

6 hours ago
Wildlife

The photos of this giant gator that was caught in Florida are amazing (and terrifying)

a day ago
America the Beautiful

Check out the awesome retro rides NASCAR will be running at Darlington this weekend

August 30, 2017
Life Goals

Frank Swingle, 93, has more holes-in-one this year than you do

August 30, 2017
Ulcer Ball

It's not even September, and Cubs fans have already completely lost it

August 30, 2017
Role Models

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly wants his team to be more like Jordan Spieth

August 30, 2017
News

A 79-year-old's high-speed chase with police damages six golf greens

August 30, 2017
College Football

Virginia football team promised golf outing if it doesn't suck this year

August 30, 2017
Related
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionTip Plus: Jimmy Ballard
Golf InstructionJim Flick And Jack Nicklaus: Deepen Your Swing
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection