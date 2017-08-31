Roger Federer continues to win at life, holds U.S. Open practice at Central Park

Can you imagine Kevin Durant popping in your pick-up game, or Rory McIlroy rounding out your Friday afternoon foursome? How about the world's greatest tennis player showing up for an impromptu practice session on your home court?

Well, technically Federer's No. 3 in the ATP rankings, but the man's clearly owned 2017. He added his 18th and 19th major titles this season, becoming the oldest player in Wimbledon history to win on the historic All England Club lawn. And, despite a scare from Frances Tiafoe, the 36-year-old remains a favorite at the U.S. Open.

So Fed, playing with house money, decided to make his practice time a public affair on Wednesday, taking his game to the people at Central Park.

Federer's already a crowd favorite in Queens. Making a stop in the city's town hall won't hurt this standing.

