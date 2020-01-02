Trending
Rickie Fowler’s attire in Hawaii has once again lit the Internet on fire

According to Wikipedia, the fashion capitals of the world are New York, London, Milan, Paris, and Kapalua.

At least, Fowler has made Maui his personal runway the past two seasons. A year after brandishing an untucked Hawaiian shirt to the Tournament of Champions, Fowler has taken the outfit and electrified it with Mai Tai and beach bum vibes:

Fowler is wearing PUMA's "The Pineapple Express" ensemble (assuming Columbia Pictures and Seth Rogen might have something to say about that nomenclature), which according to its website "Features signature prints inspired by the tropical vibes of the Hawaiian Islands. Say Aloha to your next golf vacation!"

Some will argue it's a bold choice, but Fowler's married now, which by law states he's free to get his Tommy Bahama on in peace. But Twitter—tough crowd, that Twitter—has a few opinions of its own, ranging from "Where can I find me these fine threads?" to a sign of the apocalypse.

Personally, we contend its less about the islands and more of an homage to the immortal Raoul Duke:

Whatever its inspiration, when you're as good as Fowler, you can wear whatever you damn well please.

