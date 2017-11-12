Rickie Fowler, Patrick Rodgers and Patton Kizzire tied for lead at OHL Classic at Mayakoba

A lengthy weather delay saw the second round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba get cut short on Friday, and the plan was to finish the remainder of the round early on Saturday morning. Instead, more bad weather rolled in, delaying the morning start over five hours. When all was said and done, they finally completed the second round, with Rickie Fowler, Patrick Rodgers and Patton Kizzire sharing the lead at 10-under 132.

Fowler, who trailed Rodgers by one heading into Saturday, made three pars on the difficult closing stretch at El Camaleon to card a second-round four-under 67. It ended up being all he needed to catch the former Stanford star, who made two pars and a bogey on his final three holes to post a six-under 65.

"I felt like playing those last three, three pars, was good, that's probably one of the harder parts of the golf course, the final five holes or so," Fowler said.

The four-time tour winner has now made 10 straight cuts, and looks to finish at least inside the top 10 for the sixth time during that stretch.

Rodgers, 25, wasn't thrilled with his short time on the course Saturday, but is still in a good spot to challenge for his first PGA Tour victory on Sunday.

"I didn't play a very good three holes, but it's all good," Rodgers said. "I'm in great position, and we'll see, I'd love to get in a full 72 holes and keep battling it out, but either way, in great position and looking forward to competing (on Sunday)."

Rodgers, Fowler and Kizzire will begin their third rounds at 7:35 a.m. EST. Kizzire, who didn't even hit a shot on Saturday, opened with rounds of 62 and 70 in Mexico. He's also looking for his first PGA Tour victory.

Like Kizzire, Brandon Harkins and Brian Gay also didn't need to lift a club on Saturday, and sit one back in a tie for fourth at nine-under 133. They'll tee off at 7:25 a.m. alongside John Oda, who also is at nine under in his first PGA Tour start as a professional. The former UNLV standout posted a second-round six-under 65 that featured eight birdies and two bogeys.

Charles Howell III was one of the few players in the field who began their third rounds late on Saturday night, and he took advantage, going four under in just six holes to get to eight under for the tournament. Ryan Moore and Russell Knox, while only getting in four and two holes respectively, are also at eight under for the tournament and two under in their third rounds. Martin Piller is also among the group at eight under after he carded a second-round three-under 68.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS