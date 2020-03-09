Golf Digest Podcast12 minutes ago

Rich Beem on his infamous victory dance, mid-round player interviews, and the tour pro he has a "man-crush" on

By
2016 Ryder Cup - Singles Matches
Andrew RedingtonCHASKA, MN - OCTOBER 02: Rich Beem of Sky Sports is seen during singles matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club on October 2, 2016 in Chaska, Minnesota. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Rich Beem famously went from selling cell phones to topping Tiger Woods at a major championship. Turns out, his career evolution was just getting started.

Beem joined Sky Sports' golf coverage in 2015, a perfect fit for the former salesman who possess the gift of gab. And now, as he nears his 50th birthday in August, the three-time PGA Tour winner is beginning to prep for a PGA Tour Champions push.

RELATED: Rich Beem raps in car on way to rare PGA Tour start

"My body is spectacular right now," Beem said with a laugh when asked about his current physical shape. "It's unbelievable how good my body is."

His golf game, however, is no joke. Last year, Beem competed twice, playing in the PGA Championship, an event he has a lifetime exemption thanks to his surprising win in 2002, and the Houston Open. He made the cut in both tournaments, the latter with his 16-year-old son Michael on the bag.

Beem joined the Golf Digest Podcast (29:30 mark) ahead of the 2020 Players Championship where he'll be working inside the ropes for Sky Sports to discuss that special week in Houston, his infamous victory shimmy at Hazeltine in 2002, and the current tour pro he has a self-professed "man-crush" on. He also offered his take on Rory McIlroy's recent final-round struggles and Paul Azinger's much-discussed comments regarding the European Tour.

RELATED: Catch up on all the Golf Digest Podcasts

Plus, Sam Weinman and Keely Levins join me to talk about Tyrrell Hatton's hard-fought victory at Bay Hill, Golf Digest's new player survey, and the PGA Tour events that produce the best leader boards. Please have a listen:

