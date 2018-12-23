Reports: Olympia Fields to host its first professional men's event since 2003 U.S. Open

While Olympia Fields has hosted the U.S. Amateur and the Women's PGA Championship in recent years, the Chicago course hasn't been home to a men's professional event since the 2003 U.S. Open. According to various outlets, that will change in 2020.

The Fried Egg and Chicago Tribune reported on Saturday that Olympia Fields is jumping into the BMW Championship rotation. Formerly known as the Western Open (which went to Olympia Fields five times), the tournament has been played in Illinois every other year since 2012, with next year's event coming to Medinah after a visit to Aronimink in Pennsylvania this summer.

Along with its Western Open past, Olympia Fields has hosted two U.S. Opens and two PGA Championships. It was also the site of Bryson Dechambeau's U.S. Am victory in 2015, while Danielle Kang enjoyed her major breakthrough there in 2017.

Olympia Fields ranked sixth (North) and 10th (south) in the latest Golf Digest Best in State rankings .

