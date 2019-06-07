The Best Golf Courses in Illinois

1 . (1) Chicago G.C., Wheaton •
2. (2) Butler National G.C., Oak Brook •
3. (3) Medinah C.C. (No. 3) (2nd hole pictured above)•
4. (5) Shoreacres, Lake Bluff •
5. (4) Canyata G.C., Marshall •
6. (6) Olympia Fields C.C. (North), Olympia Fields •
7. (7) Rich Harvest Links, Sugar Grove •
8. (NR) Old Elm Club, Highland Park
9. (9) Skokie C.C., Glencoe
10. (8) Conway Farms G.C., Lake Forest
11. (10) Olympia Fields C.C. (South), Olympia Fields
12. (12) Cog Hill G. & C.C. (No. 4), Lemont ^
13. (11) Beverly C.C., Chicago
14. (13) Medinah C.C. (No. 1)
15. (22) Butterfield C.C. (White/Blue), Oak Brook
16. (14) Black Sheep G.C. (1st/2nd), Sugar Grove
17. (18) North Shore C.C., Glenview
18. (16) Wynstone G.C., North Barrington
19. (25) Merit Club, Libertyville
20. (15) Bull Valley G.C., Woodstock
21. (23) Bob O'Link G.C., Highland Park
22. (19) Knollwood Club, Lake Forest
23. (21) Exmoor C.C., Highland Park
24. (20) Flossmoor C.C.
25. (NR) Chicago Highlands G.C., Westchester
KEY
(2017-’18 ranking in parentheses)
• America’s 100 Greatest Course
≍ America’s Second 100 Greatest Course
^ Public course
NR Not rated in 2017-’18
Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.
America’s 100 Greatest & America’s Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 75 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.