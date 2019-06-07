The Best Golf Courses in Illinois

1 . (1) Chicago G.C. , Wheaton •

2. (2) Butler National G.C. , Oak Brook •

3. (3) Medinah C.C. (No. 3) ( 2nd hole pictured above )•

4. (5) Shoreacres , Lake Bluff •

5. (4) Canyata G.C. , Marshall •

6. (6) Olympia Fields C.C. (North) , Olympia Fields •

7. (7) Rich Harvest Links , Sugar Grove •

8. (NR) Old Elm Club, Highland Park

9. (9) Skokie C.C., Glencoe

10. (8) Conway Farms G.C., Lake Forest

11. (10) Olympia Fields C.C. (South), Olympia Fields

12. (12) Cog Hill G. & C.C. (No. 4), Lemont ^

13. (11) Beverly C.C., Chicago

14. (13) Medinah C.C. (No. 1)

15. (22) Butterfield C.C. (White/Blue), Oak Brook

16. (14) Black Sheep G.C. (1st/2nd), Sugar Grove

17. (18) North Shore C.C., Glenview

18. (16) Wynstone G.C., North Barrington

19. (25) Merit Club, Libertyville

20. (15) Bull Valley G.C., Woodstock

21. (23) Bob O'Link G.C., Highland Park

22. (19) Knollwood Club, Lake Forest

23. (21) Exmoor C.C., Highland Park

24. (20) Flossmoor C.C.

25. (NR) Chicago Highlands G.C., Westchester

KEY

(2017-’18 ranking in parentheses)

• America’s 100 Greatest Course

≍ America’s Second 100 Greatest Course

^ Public course

NR Not rated in 2017-’18

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America’s 100 Greatest & America’s Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 75 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.