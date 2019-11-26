News & Tours2 hours ago

Reports: Garcia returning to site of his damaged-greens DQ, waiving fee as part of 2019 punishment

By
Christian Petersen/PGA of America

Sergio Garcia will be returning to the site of his infamous bunker meltdown.

According to reports from the Telegraph and ESPN, Garcia is scheduled to play in the 2020 Saudi International. At last year's inaugural event in Saudi Arabia, Garcia was disqualified when European Tour officials deemed the Spaniard had committed “serious misconduct” under Rule 1.2a during the third round at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. Garcia was accused by fellow golfers playing in groups behind him of purposely hitting his putter into the greens on a handful of holes, causing damage to the putting surfaces.

Not helping matters was video of a separate incident from the day before, which showed Garcia taking his frustrations out in a greenside bunker.

Garcia apologized for his actions and avoided further suspension. However, later episodes in the season— including a club throw at his caddie at Royal Portrush and a temper tantrum in Memphis—kept Garcia's bunker theatrics in the news.

The Telegraph and ESPN report that Garcia, as part of a stipulation from the European Tour following last year's disqualification, will waive his appearance fee to play in Saudi Arabia. Garcia reportedly received $650,000 for the 2019 Saudi International, which he was able to keep. A Golf Digest request for comment to Garcia's representatives has not been returned.

Garcia joins Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Shane Lowry as major winners committed to the event.

RELATED: Our biggest mistake with Sergio Garcia was expecting anything different

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursA trip to the PGA Tour's final official event of 20…
Golf News & ToursReports: Garcia returning to site of his damaged-gr…
Golf News & ToursScott McCarron on PGA Tour Champions life, his spon…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved