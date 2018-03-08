News & Tours5 hours ago

Report: PGA of America headquarters moving from Florida to Texas; hopes to bring PGA Championship, Ryder Cup to Frisco

The PGA of America plans to move its headquarters from Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., to Frisco, Texas, according to a Golf.com report. An announcement is supposed to come within weeks, according to the report.

The proposed site, located outside of Dallas, would also be the home to two 18-hole semi-public courses and a nine-hole short course. The 18s are to be designed by Gil Hanse and Beau Welling, with the Hanse course anticipated to host events like the PGA Championship and Ryder Cup. That championship venue is set to be opened by 2020.

When reached for comment, the PGA of America told Golf Digest, "Last year we issued a request for proposal to a number of markets that are potentially well suited and interested in developing a new headquarter campus for us. The due diligence phase is ongoing and no decisions have been made.”

The PGA of America has been headquartered in Florida since 1965.

Last summer, when the PGA of America announced it was moving the date of the PGA Championship from August to May, many speculated it bolstered the chances of Texas, along with other warm-weather states, to host the organization's major championship. The PGA Championship hasn't been held in Texas since Julius Boros won the 1968 event at Pecan Valley. The PGA also conducted the 1963 tournament in the Lone Star State at Dallas Athletic Club, where Jack Nicklaus won his first of five Wanamaker Trophies.

The Champions Golf Club in Houston held the state's only Ryder Cup in 1967, with the Americans thumping Great Britain 23½-8½.

The next available PGA Championship date is in 2025, with the first U.S. Ryder Cup opening in 2028.

