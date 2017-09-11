Trending
Let's Go To The Videotape!

Reminder: Ted Cruz has always had a thing for erotic films

By
30 minutes ago

If you haven't heard yet, last night the official Twitter account of Senator Ted Cruz (a family-values Republican from my great state of TX) "liked" a hardcore porn video. The tweet was listed on the "likes" section of his Twitter account for over an hour before someone took it down. It was, obviously, too late. The unabashedly far-right Senator, who runs on a family values platform and is often referred to as the "most hated" person in Congress, was reamed on Twitter.

The porn site maxed out the branding opportunity:

Even right-wing writer Mike Cernovich couldn't resist:

I'm not here to knock the family-values Senator for his hypocrisy. The jokes are too easy, and they've already peaked anyway. Plus, watching porn is totally fine. In fact, this might be the most human and relatable thing Cruz has ever done.

But while on one hand it's unfair and hypocritical for us to make fun of Cruz (or his dead-intern-walking), on the other hand he's a fairly ugly hypocrite himself. The Senator pounds the Bible daily: A family values purist who, unlike you or me, has the power to turn, or tries to, these core "values" into policy that affects people who don't share these views. This is particularly sensitive to me, as a Texan: Famously, when Cruz was Texas attorney general he tried a court case involving a statewide ban on sex toys during which he argued there is "no substantive due process right to stimulate one’s genitals for non-medical purposes."

But the road of life has twists and turns, so I dug up this little YouTube nugget I remembered from a few years back: A video where an 18-year-old Cruz is asked, sitting in front of a gushing fountain at Houston Bible School, what his life aspirations were. His response, in part: "To be in a teen tit film."

Despite how much you might want to hate Cruz and believe he's being serious, let's be honest with ourselves and admit he's not. He clearly doesn't "aspire" to be in a soft-core B-movie. He aspired to Harvard and law and politics after that. That, however, doesn't mean his joke isn't sexist or that Cruz isn't a scummy person. He goes on to say (not kidding) that he aspires to "take over the world. World domination. Rich. Powerful. That sort of stuff."

It's unfair to make fun of Cruz for his sexual proclivities, but it's totally in-bounds to make fun of his hypocritical moralizing, especially this supercilious joke. Plus it's funny.

As for who to hold ultimately responsible for the tweet, Cruz unsurprisingly passed the buck. "There are a number of people on the team that have access to the account," he said, "and it appears that someone inadvertently hit the like button." Someone inadvertently watching hardcore Twitter porn on his official account.

At the very least, then, someone Cruz trusts with his official communications channels was watching hardcore Twitter porn. Perhaps it was Horatio. We might never know. That said, Cruz didn't speculate whether the purposes here were medical, or, if not, whether they were protected by due process. Can't take the fifth on this one, Ted.

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Let's Go To The Videotape!

Reminder: Ted Cruz has always had a thing for erotic films

30 minutes ago
GEN i1 Ball

This golf ball with a 'launch monitor' inside might set the standard for a promo video with...

32 minutes ago
Role Models

Reese Witherspoon draws career inspiration from Jordan Spieth (sort of)

an hour ago
The Grind

Tiger Woods hangs with Sloane Stephens, Lexi Thompson gets doused with milk & stunning changes...

3 hours ago
Chutes and Ladders

Swiss freeskier's Olympic training routine is like a human Rube Goldberg machine

3 hours ago
Viral Video

A sideline reporter stole the show during Monday Night Football

5 hours ago
Apocalypse Casual

Rihanna’s motocross-themed NYFW collection is the most ridiculous “clothing” of the week

19 hours ago
Finally, Decent News

MLB lines up to help 7-year-old girl with 3-D hand break first pitch record

a day ago
Viral Videos

TV reporter's live Hurricane Irma update includes people playing golf and skim boarding

a day ago
Handymen

Greg Norman still hasn't learned his lesson when it comes to wielding chainsaws

September 11, 2017
Remembering 9/11

The post-9/11 sports moments that helped heal America

September 11, 2017
The Natural

Tony Romo is really, *really* good at predicting what plays NFL teams are going to run

September 11, 2017
21st Century Problems

Bad news! Your sex robot may one day rise up and murder you

September 11, 2017
Viral Videos

Marshawn Lynch interrupts his coach's press conference to make sure he won't get fined

September 11, 2017
Headscratcher

Miss America contestant's yodeling ventriloquism act will haunt your dreams

September 11, 2017
Must-See TV

HBO's first real trailer for Season 9 of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" looks fantastic (Obviously)

September 11, 2017
Upsets

The new Miss America is from North Dakota(?!) -- and she went to high school with an NFL...

September 11, 2017
Monday Superlatives

Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys had the best sports moment of the year

September 11, 2017
Related
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionTip Plus: Jimmy Ballard
Golf InstructionTip Plus: Jim Flick
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection