Raymond Floyd puts spectacular Hamptons house on the market for $25 Million

During his Hall of Fame playing career, Raymond Floyd made a little under $15 million in on-course earnings. Now he's looking to make significantly more by putting his spectacular Hamptons house on the market.

According to Realtor.com, Floyd has listed his Southamptons mansion with Sotheby's International Realty for a whopping $25 million. Well, technically, $24.995 million, but we don't think whoever buys it will be too worried about a pesky 5 Gs. And judging by the description and the pictures of the property, that figure seems worth it.

The four-time major champ's spread, dubbed "Mulligan," is on 3.25 acres and includes 14,000 square feet of living area when you combine the main and guest houses, which were built in 1999. Surprisingly, there's no putting/chipping green, but there's a tennis court as well as a spectacular pool and backyard area. Check out these photos, courtesy of Realtor.com:

Pretty sweet. And if you're a golfer, the best part of the property might be its location. According to Google Maps, it's just a seven-minute drive from Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, where Floyd won his fourth and final major at the 1986 U.S. Open. So if you wind up buying the house, just make sure you have a few bucks left over to pay for a membership there.

