PXG unveils limited-edition $700 putter

PXG has a penchant for limited-edition offerings and is changing Black Friday to “Darkness Friday” with the introduction of its limited edition Bat Attack Darkness putter. Only 1,200 of the putters will be made with each selling for $700. The Bat Attack is a face-balanced mallet that has been in PXG’s line of putters. The club features a milled insert and a double-bend shaft that creates a half-shaft of offset. The weighted alignment “wings” add stability as well as offer an additional alignment feature. The putter, available in right-handed only, has a headweight of 375 grams and is available in a number of different lengths.

The limited edition offering includes a milled skull insignia and the number 26, representing the 26th Marine Corps Regiment that company founder Bob Parsons served with during the Vietnam War. Each of the limited edition putters will be numbered. The Bat Attack has been used on the LPGA Tour by Lydia Ko and has won on the PGA Tour with Billy Horschel.