Golf Style2 hours ago

Puma's new clothes for men fuse mainstream fashion with golf technology

By

Puma Golf is taking a fashionable new direction for spring, combining mainstream trends with technology designed to enhance on-course performance. The PWRCOOL Digital Camo and Botanic polos exemplify this fusion of fashion with technology. They're designed with all-over prints and made with a highly functional materials that are designed to draw sweat away from the skin and keep a golfer's body at its optimal temperature.

Shop the PWRCOOL Digital Camo and Botanic polos / $70

Puma's new Knit Golf Shirt is another result of combining real-world fashion with golf-specific technology. Often seen on men off the course, button-down shirts are slowly making their way into golf and you won't hear any complaints about that from golfers who care about looking sharp.

Shop the Knit Golf Shirt / $70

Puma has also expanded its offering of Evoknit pieces for spring, which will continue to offer a knitted design and strategically-placed seams and panels for ultimate ventilation and range of motion. The spring/summer collection will now include short-sleeved polos in fresh new colors and layering pieces perfect for chilly spring mornings.

Shop now / $75

RELATED: More golf style content from Golf Digest

Shop now / $80

Puma will continue to feature its most popular bottoms, the Essential Pounce shorts, but will now offer them in 10 eye-catching hues.

Shop now / $65

To finish off a head-to-toe look, Puma has also introduced new accessories, the most notable of which is the P-Hat, a snapback that has an embroidered "P" logo on its front panel. It's available in 6 colors.

Shop now / $30

These items comprise just a selection of Puma's spring/summer collection. Check out the brand's entire collection on PumaGolf.com.

Trending Now
Related
Golf InstructionLeadbetter: Hit the gas to improve pitching accurac…
Golf InstructionJim Flick And Jack Nicklaus: Tee The Ball Higher On…
Golf InstructionFlick And Nicklaus: Releasing Correctly - Golf Dige…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection