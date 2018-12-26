Professional golfer and his caddie arrested for poaching at a tiger reserve

Professional golfer Jyoti Randhawa has been arrested in New Delhi for allegedly poaching in the Motipur range, an area that is protected at the Dudhwa Tiger reserve.

Randhawa was on officials' radar for the last three days after his group showed signs of "suspicious movement." He was intercepted inside the protected forest on Wednesday, with officials discovering the skin of a dead animal in his possession. While Randhawa said it was a wild boar, it turned out to be a deer. From Randhawa's vehicle, the department recovered riffles, range finders, and binoculars.

A case under the relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act was lodged against Randhawa and he is currently in jail, according to the Times of India .

Mahesh Virajdar, who serves as Randhawa's caddie, was also arrested. According to the Times of India, Virajdar was allegedly court-martialed from the navy about four years ago.

Randhawa plays most of his golf on the Asian and European circuits. He has 16 professional wins, and has made six major championship appearances in his career. However, Randhawa, 46, is perhaps best known for his former marriage with actress Chitrangada Singh. The two separated in 2014.

