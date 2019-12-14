Presidents Cup3 hours ago

Presidents Cup 2019: International team expands lead to four points in morning four-ball matches

By
2019 Presidents Cup - Day 3
Warren LittleMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 14: Sungjae Im of South Korea and the International team and Abraham Ancer of Mexico and the International team react on the 11th green during Saturday four-ball matches on day three of the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Course on December 14, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

The International team continued to defy expectations on Saturday, when it expanded its Presidents Cup lead to four points in the morning four-ball session at Royal Melbourne.

Again led by Presidents Cup rookie Abraham Ancer of Mexico and Australia’s Adam Scott, the Internationals won the session, 2½-1½, and took a 9-5 lead into the afternoon foursomes.

Ancer and his partner Sungjae Im defeated Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, 3 and 2. Ancer is 3-0 in these matches.

Scott and his partner Byeong Hun An tied Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar when Finau birdied the 18th hole. Scott is 2-0-1 in these matches.

Meanwhile, U.S. captain Tiger Woods again sent the team of Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson out together, and again they failed to deliver, losing to C.T. Pan and Hideki Matsuyama, 5 and 3. Reed and Simpson are 0-3.

Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler were the lone winners for the U.S., defeating Marc Leishman and Haotong Li, 3 and 2. Thomas, who was playing with someone other than Woods for the first time, ran his record to 3-0. He is 10-2-1 overall in Ryder and Presidents Cups.

Woods, 2-0 in these matches, chose not to play in either session on Saturday.

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursPresidents Cup 2019: Patrick Reed's caddie involved…
Golf News & ToursPresidents Cup 2019: Patrick Reed's disastrous Pres…
Golf News & ToursPresidents Cup 2019: Tiger Woods sits himself for b…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved