President Trump posts a 68 at a 75.3 rating course, his first posted score since a 96 in October

President Trump apparently had a good day at the golf course.

Trump is no stranger to the game: since taking office, he has played golf a whopping 175 times. However, for some reason, Trump doesn't post many scores to GHIN, the USGA's handicap service. His last recorded score was in October, inputting a 96. A number extremely high for someone with a 1.8 handicap.

But Trump bettered that score by almost 30 strokes during a round in April, according to GHIN. The round was caught by sportswriter Leif Skodnick:

For context, a 75.3 rating is a really, really tough track. Bethpage Black, site of this week's PGA Championship, has a 77.5 rating from the tips.

It should be pointed out that Trump has posted a 68 before , only to delete it without explanation. Moreover, the president has been accused many times of playing a game not adherent to the rules, along with being a vanity handicap.

But if a score is inputted into GHIN, it's supposed to be real, so congrats to Trump on his banner round.

