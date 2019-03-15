Players Championship live blog: Tiger Woods looks to make Friday run

A return to March was supposed to heighten TPC Sawgrass' defenses. While that position may ultimately prove true, it was anything but on Thursday at the Players Championship. Keegan Bradley and Tommy Fleetwood turned in 65s to share the first-round lead, while a whopping 69 players broke par. Friday morning should facilitate similar fireworks, as the course remains relatively damp and heavy winds aren't expected.

News that will be welcomed by fans of Tiger Woods. The 14-time major winner posted a respectable two-under display on Thursday, albeit with a bogey at the final hole. More importantly, Woods' neck—which caused him to WD from the Arnold Palmer Invitational a week before the Players—was not a problem, nor was his increasingly unreliable putter.

“I felt like I rolled it today,” Woods said after Day 1. “I felt like I was able to get up there, and I felt comfortable. I was able to rip it, and I felt pretty good."

Woods, currently at T-35 on the board, will tee off at 8:32 a.m. ET with Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson.

Other players of note include Rory McIlroy at five under (1:59 p.m. tee time), Ryan Moore (who made an ace on the Island Green Thursday) at five under and Dustin Johnson at three under (1:48 p.m.).

Golf Digest will be with you throughout Round 2 at TPC Sawgrass, keeping you up-to-date with the latest transpirings from Ponte Vedra Beach.

8:07 p.m. : Historically, Friday has been Tiger's best day at this tournament, owning a career 70.59 scoring mark in Round 2 at TPC Sawgrass. To put himself in a position to contend this weekend, he'll likely need something in the 68-69 range this morning.

