Players Championship live blog: Tiger Woods scrambling on back side at TPC Sawgrass

Oh, what could have been for Tiger Woods. The 14-time major champ had only one blemish on Friday's scorecard at the 2019 Players , but it was big one at that. His first quadruple bogey on a par 3 in nearly two decades dropped him off the leader board. And it turns out, he probably could have saved a few of those strokes if he'd taken a drop he wasn't aware was an option . In any event, Woods tees off at TPC Sawgrass with Kevin Na at 11 a.m., and trailing 36-hole leaders Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood by nine shots, he'll need to make a huge move on moving day to get back into contention. McIlroy and Fleetwood will play in the final pairing at 2:40 p.m. Keep it right here for all the latest news, scores and highlights from Day 3 at the Players. (All times ET)

3:02 p.m. : Tiger's drive finds the fairway, but his approach goes long and left into the sand. A tricky up-and-down to finish at even for the day.

2:55 p.m .: Well, Rory can't get up-and-down, and makes bogey at the the first. But he gains a shot on Fleetwood, who doubles after finding the sand and three-jacking from 10 feet.

2:47 p.m. : Not a great start for Rory. Blows his drive right, his approach further right.

Meanwhile, Tiger sticks his shot at the 17th to feet, looking for his third birdie on the side.

2:45 p.m .: Na makes the eagle, the lone bright spot of his day. After pulling the putter from 30 yards out, Woods puts his eagle attempt to seven feet...and is able to drop it to get to one over on the day. Still might have a shot at making the secondary cut.

2:42 p.m. : Kevin Na, who's had a brutal day, puts his second shot with 10 feet at the par -5 16th. Woods gives it a go from the rough, but his attempt comes up well short of the green. A tough up-and-down is coming up for birdie.

2:40 p.m. : Co-leaders Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy are moments from teeing off. Fleetwood is looking for his first PGA Tour victory, while McIlroy could join just Tiger, Henrik Stenson as the only guys to win the Players, a WGC, the FedEx Cup and a major.

2:34 p.m. : Goes SmokeWagon at the par-5 16th, but his drive fades went it needed to hook. Ball in the rough, and likely prevents Tiger from going for the green in two.

2:25 p.m.: Another nice approach the ends up 30 feet from the hole. Gives his attempt a nice effort but no go. Another par on the back for Woods.

2:20 p.m .: Big drive from Woods on the 15th, and more importantly it finds the fairway. Meanwhile, Sneds pars the 12th and 13th to stay six under on his round, while Schniederjans plays the final two holes without incident to finish with a seven-under 65.

2:15 p.m.: Just not his day, folks. The birdie putt just slides by, drawing an exasperated reaction from Woods.

2:05 p.m. : Not a bad drive—pretty damn far, actually—but falls to the right and into the rough. Not the worst of lies, but a long way to get home on the 487-yard hole.

Tiger hits a solid approach from the rough, but ball fails to spin. Looking at 25 feet for bird.

2:02 p.m.: Tiger's birdie putt rolls three feet by, but cleans it up for par. Needs to hold steady until 16.

1:58 p.m.: Tiger's tee shot at the par-3 13th finds the green, but has 25 feet or so remaining. Around the course, Brandt Snedeker is six under through 11 holes, jumping up 35 spots to fourth. Could really make some noise heading to the drivable par-4 12th. Rounds of Sneds and Ollie show the potential to go low on Saturday at Sawgrass, which makes Tiger's third round all the more frustrating.

1:54 p.m. : A two-putt from Woods for birdie, moves up to T-62. Needs a few more of those to make it to tomorrow.

1:51 p.m. : Ollie Schniederjans makes birdie at the par-5 16th to move to seven under on the day. Ollie, who started in 39th at the start of his round, is now 10 under and up to third on the board.

1:48 p.m. : Finally, some electricity at the 12th, as Tiger's drive lands 12 feet or so from the pin. Has to make a red number here, right?

(Pause)

Right?

1:43 p.m .: Oof; Tiger doesn't come close to converting. It's getting late early on the back side.

1:42 p.m. : Woods, in a greenside bunker, blasts his shot to nine feet or so. Will have some work to do to get that red figure.

1:40 p.m. : In the group ahead, Fowler's drive at the par-4 12th scoots just by the pin. Makable eagle putt for Fowler, who is two under on his day, awaits.

1:35 p.m. : Despite being in the bunker, Woods is able to take a big rip at it. Shot comes up just short of the green. Delicate chip remains but good chance to gain one back.

1:30 pm. : Issues on par 5s continue for Tiger. He pulls his drive on the 11th, and the ball finds the sand. No chance at getting home in two from there.

1:20 p.m. : The approach finds the grass face of a frontside bunker. No bueno. However, Woods makes a nifty shot out of the trap, and puts it to a few feet. Tiger cleans it up to remain at three over for the day.

1:12 p.m. : Small backup on the 10th tee, Woods' drive finds the right hand side of the fairway.

1:06 p.m. : Very real issue in play: the 54-hole cut. Woods will need a two-three under score on this side to make it to Sunday.

12:59 p.m.: In a fitting end to a rough front nine, Woods lips out a birdie from nine feet. He makes the turn in three-over 39 and is now 12 shots behind the leaders, who tee off in less than two hours. Woods, who earlier this week was working on his putting with Matt Killen, lost three shots to the field on the greens alone. Meanwhile, it gets even worse for playing partner Kevin Na, who three-putts for bogey from eight feet to shoot an opening 43.

12:49 p.m.: With a birdie on No. 10, Ollie Schniederjans moves to seven under and is now the low man on the course at the moment. After a promising rookie campaign in 2016-2017, the Georgia Tech product has struggled since, but he's put himself in position for his best finish of 2019.

12:46 p.m.: Woods bogeys the par-3 eighth hole. Considering it's the toughest hole at TPC Sawgrass, this isn't a big deal, but for a guy going the wrong way on moving day it's the latest kick in his Nike slacks. Woods drops to three over on the round and even overall. And yet, he's still two shots clear of playing partner Kevin Na.

12:33 p.m.: There's a backup on the 8th tee, which isn't going to help Tiger's mood. But before you blame J.B. Holmes, you should know he didn't make the cut. Rory McIlroy called slow play an "epidemic" on the PGA Tour after Friday's round. But we're guessing the weekend of the tour's flagship event won't be the time to start doing something about it.

12:29 p.m.: Tiger nearly makes his first birdie of the day from a bunker on No. 7. He'll tap in for par and head to the difficult eighth. In other news, Hideki Matsuyama has posted the (early) round of the day with a 66 that pulls him into a tie for 10th. For now.

12:15 p.m.: Perfect iron off the tee, perfect approach to 12 feet, lipped out birdie putt. It is officially NOT Tiger's day at TPC Sawgrass. At two over through six holes, Woods has fallen back to a tie for 64th place. He's in danger of not making the secondary cut, but at this point, would that really be a bad thing? In the NBA, they would call sitting one out "load management."

12:01 p.m.: Another wasted chance for Woods to get back one of those two dropped shots slides by on No. 5. After finding the right fairway bunker, Woods hit a beautiful approach to 12 feet, but missed. On the bright side for this struggling twosome, Kevin Na made his first par of the day. However, he missed an even closer birdie look.

11:48 a.m.: Tiger squanders a golden opportunity on the par-4 4th after hitting his approach to 10 feet on a difficult front pin. But a par at least gets him off the bogey train. We can't say the same for Na. Well, unless you count making a double bogey. His nightmare start continues as he falls to five over through four holes.

11:43 a.m.: OK, let's look and see what else is going on at TPC Sawgrass as we are inside three hours from the final tee time. The best rounds of the day right now belong to Daniel Berger and Richie Werenski, who are both three under. The highest people on the leader board right now is a group of four who has moved to five under: Brandt Snedeker, Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan More and Seamus Power. Moore made a slam dunk hole-in-one at No. 17 on Thursday, and Power made an ace of his own on No. 3 earlier today.

11:38 a.m.: You know how tour pros often talk about feeding off playing partners when they're playing well? Well, this is the opposite. Tiger and Na both bogey for a second straight hole. For Na, it's a third bogey to start his round. For Tiger, it's another missed par putt from about six feet after missing the green left off the tee. Add it all up and this pairing is five over through three holes. Yikes.

11:29 a.m.: It's not a 7 on a par 3, but a 6 on the par-5 second, especially when it's playing downwind, can't feel much better for Tiger. After pushing his drive into the right rough, Woods finds a bunker up near the green and is faced with an awkward third. From there, he barely finds a piece of the green and three-putts for bogey to fall 10 shots off the pace. Not the start he was hoping for.

11:13 a.m.: The breeze has picked up as evidenced by Tiger's tee shot only traveling 270 yards. From 170, he hits a sporty approach to about 15 feet, but misses the birdie putt. Playing partner Kevin Na fails to get up and down and starts with bogey. Time to flip around for the par-5 second, which will be playing dead downwind.

11:02 a.m.: OK, we are underway and it is vest weather in Florida. Woods is wearing grey over a green shirt and he pipes his drive off the first tee. Good start.

