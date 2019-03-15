Players Championship: Caddie loses bet, eats hottest chili pepper chip known to man at TPC Sawgrass, instantly regrets it

Geno Bonnalie knows a bet is a bet. Even if that bet nearly kills him.

Bonnalie, the caddie for the PGA Tour's Joel Dahmen, lost a wager to his loop at an Orlando putt-putt during last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational. The result: Bonnalie had to eat a Paqui Carolina Reaper Madness chip—advertised as a byproduct of "the hottest chili pepper in the world"—before attempting his shot at TPC Sawgrass' 17th during the Players Championship's Caddie Competition during Wednesday's practice round.

Now bagmen have long been on the business end of the player-caddie dynamic, but this seems to be in breach of the Geneva Conventions. However, Bonnalie proved he's a man of his word by downing the spicy delight, in front of the camera no less:

Bonnalie could be the first person in history who wanted to be in the water at the Island Green.

Give Bonnalie credit: finding the green is tough as is on the 17th, let alone when your mouth is engulfed in flames. We know caddie payment has been a sensitive subject as of late, but whatever Dahmen earns his week (and he put himself in a solid starting position with an opening-round 69) we hope he gives Bonnalie a little something extra for the effort.

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS