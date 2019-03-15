Trending
Players Championship 2019: Ryan Moore is building a hole-in-one resume that may never be topped

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Ryan Moore's ace at the par-3 17th on Thursday at the Players Championship had to be one of the more memorable moments in his career. Doing it at the island green, in front of a giant crowd and hitting the hole on the fly? Can't beat it. Funny thing is, you could argue Moore has had bigger aces in his career.

Before we get into the particulars, let's watch one more time. It's only right:

Moore used a 54-degree sand wedge from 120 yards, though he said it was playing between 110 and 112 after his round. He finished with a five-under 67, putting him two shots off the lead.

"That [ace on 17] was pretty unbelievable," said Moore." It was one of those shots, I hit it as good as I could, and at least it was like it was a good golf shot. I was watching it and just in my head I was watching it the whole time thinking, well that's got to be the right yardage like I hit it perfect, it was kind of the edge of where I could get that club to and it was coming down and I heard it clink and the funny thing is the group right before me, we were walking up 16 I think it was [Emiliano] Grillo hit the pin about two inches above the cup and bounced almost went back in the water. So I heard mine clink and I was just waiting to go see where the ball went and then no ball showed up. So then from there obviously we got excited and couldn't have a more amazing hole to have an ace on, obviously one of the most iconic holes in golf and, yeah, it was just fun."

The ace, Moore's fifth on tour, is just the latest on what's becoming an impeccable hole-in-one resume that may never be topped. And it's not just that they are on iconic holes, but the manner in which they go in. Here's his hole in one at the par-3 16th at Augusta National (ever heard of it?) in the final round of the 2010 Masters (sorry for the video quality):

Not bad, not bad. How about the one he made at the par-3 16th at Riviera that took two hops in the rough before trickling into the cup in 2016:

He can do it from downtown too, like at the 201-yard par-3 seventh at Bay Hill in 2012:

Here he is 12 years ago at the par-3 17th at Innisbrook, home of the PODS Championship (what the hell is the PODS Championship??):

And to think, he almost had an ace on a par-4 as well. Which par 4, you ask? The 10th at Riviera, which you may have seen on television before:

The man might have an addiction to hunting flagsticks. RyMo, please, save some aces for the rest of us.

