Players Championship 2019: Harris English keeps crazy albatross streak going at TPC Sawgrass

Bigger names peppered the leader board in the opening round of the 2019 Players Championship , but no player provided quite the highlight Harris English gave fans at TPC Sawgrass on Thursday.

Playing the par-5 11th hole at the Stadium Course, English jarred his second shot from 236 yards with long iron. And no one seemed as surprised as the two-time PGA Tour winner. Check it out:

That thing dropped like a 10-foot putt. Sheer perfection.

The albatross, of course, is the rarest of birds in golf. But they've been showing up at a crazy clip of late at TPC Sawgrass. Although this is just the fifth albatross in Players Championship history, it's the third consecutive year in which the feat has been accomplished at the PGA Tour's flagship event. An absolutely bizarre stat considering it's something that only happens a handful of times each season on tour.

Last year, it was Brooks Koepka making one on the par-5 16th in the final round, and in 2017, Rafa Cabrera-Bello also made one on No. 16 on Sunday. Hunter Mahan (2007) is the only other golfer to make an albatross at the Players on No. 11.

