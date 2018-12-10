Trending
Hidden Blessings

Plane makes emergency landing on golf course, golfers can thank frost delay for still being alive

By
43 minutes ago
Frost on Putting Green
aristotoo

Among the frost delay’s redeeming qualities–a few more minutes of clubhouse warmth, a chance for the sun to creep higher in the sky—let’s also not forget: reduced risk of being decapitated by a landing airplane.

No joke, this was the reason an emergency landing at Paramus (N.J.) Golf Course on Sunday fortunately did not result in any golfer injuries. The small plane operated by Manhattan science teacher Jonas De Leon abruptly needed open space for a landing, and it targeted the ninth fairway of the Paramus course (which borders the Ridgewood Country Club, host of last year’s Northern Trust on the PGA Tour). The fact that only 18 golfers were on the course, and all of them in the early stages of the front nine, was because play had been delayed that morning because of frost.

Golfers were playing the first few holes on Sunday when the plane landed on the ninth fairway.

“Normally we are packed on a weekend,” Ron Dorrell, a cashier at the course, told the New York Times. “But luckily, because of the frost, we didn’t have anyone out there on the back nine, so none of our golfers were injured.”

According to reports, three of the four passengers on the plane sustained minor injuries. Nine holes of the golf course, meanwhile, remained open after the landing.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Daggers

Dallas and Philly pull off the impossible again and the rest of the worst bad beats of the...

6 minutes ago
Fins Up

Even Jack Nicklaus couldn't believe the "Miami Miracle"

18 minutes ago
Hidden Blessings

Plane makes emergency landing on golf course, golfers can thank frost delay for still being...

43 minutes ago
Monday Superlatives

Luka Doncic is Slovenian, but he owns the state of Texas now

2 hours ago
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: BREAKING -- Mark Sanchez still stinks

19 hours ago
Defying Physics

Patrick Mahomes not only tried a no-look pass, but pulled it off perfectly. Put him in the HOF...

20 hours ago
Comebacks?

Jason Garrett has made multiple attempts to save the MNF broadcast this year (sort of)

a day ago
Ryder Cup 2018

Ian Poulter daggers U.S. Ryder Cup team with savage T-shirt to rub in the European win in...

December 8, 2018
Movies

Clint Eastwood's new film, 'The Mule,' features a Toby Keith song inspired by a conversation a...

December 7, 2018
DeChambeau's Methods

Bryson DeChambeau tries convincing fellow tour pro to test out his mad-scientist methods, he...

December 7, 2018
Slugfests

Can the Army-Navy game keep this ridiculous gambling stat alive?

December 7, 2018
NHL Chirps

Montreal's Max Domi unleashes savage burn on Ottawa's Zack Smith, Sens' season from hell...

December 7, 2018
Beast Mode 2.0

Derrick Henry rips off the greatest run in NFL history...probably maybe

December 7, 2018
Viral Videos

Korean sportscaster keeping his concentration through a nosebleed is something to behold

December 7, 2018
Viral Videos

Watch this poor kid's basketball career end as he tries to take a charge and gets posterized...

December 6, 2018
People Watching

Today in what's wrong with the world, New York man goes thermonuclear over botched bagel order

December 6, 2018
Hair Metal

Marouane Fellaini jealously tackles opponent by his luscious, flowing locks

December 6, 2018
Quotable

Gregg Popovich gives the most Greg Popovich answer when asked about LeBron James

December 6, 2018
Related
The LoopJenkins on Tiger - Golf Digest
The LoopGolf Digest Podcast: What makes a great golf trip? …
The LoopHere's Golf Digest's Jaime Diaz talking about Jorda…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection