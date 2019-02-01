Pitcher has clubs stolen at Waste Management Phoenix Open, proceeds to fall for online hoax

Archie Bradley got to play in the Waste Management Phoenix Open pro-am on Wednesday. That was the good. The rest of the week, not so much.
Bradley, a lights-out reliever for the Arizona Diamondbacks, took to Twitter to announce his clubs had been stolen at TPC Scottsdale:
https://twitter.com/ArchieBradley7/status/1090783030946549761
And to make matters worse, he initially believed he found them online, up for sale:
https://twitter.com/ArchieBradley7/status/1091047618887725057
Only the advertisement's poster revealed he was playing a joke, one that backfired:
https://twitter.com/Frankli98876502/status/1091065772800180230
https://twitter.com/Frankli98876502/status/1091065944666001408
Yeah, hilarious prank, kid. However, don't feel too bad for Bradley, as he ended up with a new set of sticks via PXG:
https://twitter.com/ArchieBradley7/status/1091044913783939072
In a related note, my bag was recently swiped at the airport as well. Just in case the good folks at Snake Eyes and Powerbilt are reading.
