Pitcher has clubs stolen at Waste Management Phoenix Open, proceeds to fall for online hoax

By
an hour ago
Waste Management Phoenix Open - Preview Day 3
Ben Jared(Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)

Archie Bradley got to play in the Waste Management Phoenix Open pro-am on Wednesday. That was the good. The rest of the week, not so much.

Bradley, a lights-out reliever for the Arizona Diamondbacks, took to Twitter to announce his clubs had been stolen at TPC Scottsdale:

And to make matters worse, he initially believed he found them online, up for sale:

Only the advertisement's poster revealed he was playing a joke, one that backfired:

Yeah, hilarious prank, kid. However, don't feel too bad for Bradley, as he ended up with a new set of sticks via PXG:

In a related note, my bag was recently swiped at the airport as well. Just in case the good folks at Snake Eyes and Powerbilt are reading.

