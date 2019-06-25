Ping's Glide 3.0 wedge makes its debut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is a new event on the PGA Tour schedule, so it’s fitting that Ping is introducing a new club to its tour staff this week, the Glide 3.0 wedge.

The wedges, which are being shown to the company’s tour staff at Detroit Golf Club, have four sole options. In addition to the company’s TS (thin sole), SS (standard sole) and WS (wide sole), there also is a Eye2 version which features the high toe, dished sole and tapered head-to-hosel transition of the original Ping Eye2 sand wedge design. Also from photos there is the half-groove on the bottom of the face for added spin.

While the tour pros get their first look (and likely will put some in play) this week, consumers will have to wait a little bit for the Glide 3.0. The official launch date is July 15 with availability in early August.