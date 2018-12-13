Pierre McGuire checks in with his most uncomfortable interview ever

In the pantheon of awkward interviewers, NBC's Pierre McGuire probably doesn't get the recognition he deserves because of the sport he covers. But in reality, no one has mastered the awkward interview craft quite like McGuire, as Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews found out on Wednesday night.

This moment was nothing new for Toews, who has been on plenty of nationally televised games throughout his career, thus getting stuck with Pierre on numerous occasions. Following a much-needed 6-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night, Toews was called upon by McGuire for the postgame interview thanks to a three-point night that included his 14th goal of the year. That's when Pierre checked in with possibly his most uncomfortable moment to date:

Vintage Pierre. Toews and the Blackhawks had just ended an eight-game losing streak, and yet in this moment, Toews looks like he wished they had just lost again so he could have escaped Pierre's wrath:

"Someone, please, HELP!"

Never change Pierre, never change. Actually, please stop being so creepy for once.