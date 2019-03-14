News & Tours3 hours ago

Phil Mickelson 'shocked' to learn of college admissions scandal after working with company involved

Phil Mickelson and family
Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesPhil Mickelson holds the Claret Jug wife Amy and children Sophia, Evan and Amanda (L to R) after winning the 2013 British Open.

News of a college recruiting company's involvement in a scandal that gave people access to an assortment of prestigious colleges and universities sent ripples around the country this past week. That included Phil Mickelson, who with his wife, Amy, had used the services of the company for the past three years.

The Mickelsons hired the Edge College & Career Network to help in the college search process for all three of their children after getting positive recommendations from others regarding the company and William (Rick) Singer, its CEO. Singer has pled guilty to charges that his company, which also went by the name of The Key, bribed university coaches and officials and created fraudulent profiles for high school students pretending they were athletes in hopes that it would assist in the application process. The company also allegedly helped students improve their standardized test scores.

“We along with thousands of other families hired his company to help guide us through the college application process,” Mickelson said on Thursday, speaking about the matter after shooting a two-over 74 in the first round of the Players Championship. “We’re probably more shocked than anyone. We’ve been dealing with it the last few days.”

The Mickelsons were not involved in any of the criminal activities outlined in court papers on Tuesday. Mickelson said he did not contribute any money to the foundation that Singer created that was involved in making the alleged payments in the bribery scheme. They did, however, provide a testimonial that was featured on a company affiliated website, according to a report on GolfChannel.com.

Their oldest child, Amanda, is a sophomore at Brown University, while middle child Sophia is a junior in high school and their youngest, Evan, is a high school sophomore.

