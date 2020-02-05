Phil Mickelson plays friendship matchmaker in funny new beer ad

Phil Mickelson has struggled to hit fairways of late, but the first installment of a new "In The Rough" ad campaign featuring the five-time major champ deserves a hearty golf clap.
In what could have been a deleted scene from "I Love You, Man," Mickelson, who is sitting on a chair with a sixer of Amstel Lights in the rough (GET IT?!), offers advice to a guy looking to make friends with a co-worker. "Just ask this Mike for his number and see if he wants to grab an Amstel Light sometime," Mickelson says to a golfer struggling with his golf game and social life. "That's always a good place to start." Just be cool about it. Don't want HR getting involved.
Mickelson puts the man at ease by telling him a lot of men struggle at making friends. "I mean, not me. I'm Phil Mickelson," he says. "But those who aren't me." Great line. Anyway, here's the full commercial.
https://twitter.com/PhilMickelson/status/1225117706338414592
Well played, Phil. We can't wait to hear your thoughts on "keeping the fire burning" in a relationship next.
