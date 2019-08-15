Phil Mickelson, Luke Donald exchange Twitter barbs (And GIFs) over use of greens books

On the heels of that impromptu face-to-face meeting between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka at Liberty National, another squabble between two PGA Tour stars regarding the topic of slow play has broken out. Only Phil Mickelson and Luke Donald are handling their disagreement like real men of the 21st century should: By taking it to Twitter.

To be clear, the issue at hand isn’t a specific player—although, all of this has stemmed from a pair of deliberate DeChambeau videos that went viral last week —but rather the use of greens books. Depending on who you talk to, these things either cause golfers to play slower or merely make it look like golfers are playing slower.

Mickelson is in the latter camp , and he stuck up for these green-reading books with this Tuesday tweet that said, "For anyone to say they slow up play is flat out idiotic." After Golf Digest relayed Phil’s strong thoughts on the matter, Luke Donald responded with the following on Wednesday:

And Phil phired back:

Boom. Roasted.

And this came just minutes after Mickelson snapped back at a golf writer for pointing out he hadn’t participated in that day’s pro-am. PHIL IS PHEISTY!

Anyway, back to Phil vs. Luke. On Thursday morning, Donald added this:

And Mickelson replied SIX minutes later, because apparently he didn't have much else to do ahead of his 9:26 tee time:

Of course, it’s all in good fun (Phil will probably invite Luke to be on his next "Phireside Chat") until Donald daggers Phil by reminding him that he is a former World No. 1 while Mickelson never quite made it there. Do it, Luke! Do it! Phil still has an hour before he tees off! Please!

