Phil Mickelson evacuated from hotel due to fire, nearly misses his Sunday tee time at BMW Championship

By
Mike Ehrmann

Even for the often unpredictable Phil Mickelson, Sunday morning took a wild and unexpected turn. It wasn't so much a matter of What will Phil do next?, but rather, What will happen to Phil next? as the five-time major champ was forced to evacuate from his hotel ahead of the final round of the BMW Championship.

Mickelson took to Twitter—apparently, he grabbed his trusty iPad on the way out—to relay the news. According to Mickelson, he was without his clubs and clothes and in danger of missing his Sunday tee time:

It's unclear which hotel Mickelson was staying in. But Chicago sportscaster Peggy Kusinski tweeted this photo of the Eaglewood Hotel, which is adjacent to Medinah Country Club, the site of this week's PGA Tour stop:

Scary stuff. We hope everyone is OK.

Back to Phil, who needs something miraculous to make next week's Tour Championship. Turns out, he will make his 11:52 ET tee time at Medinah. Forty-five minutes after Mickelson's initial tweet, he added this follow-up:

What will Phil do next? Find humor in whatever situation he finds himself in. Obviously.

UPDATE: The Caddie Network spoke with Phil's looper and brother, Tim Mickelson, who said Mickelson will have a limited warm-up. Tim also said he believes other players, including 54-hole leader Justin Thomas, are also staying at the hotel:

And here's Phil arriving at the course:

We will continue to monitor the situation.

