PGA Tour to honor Kobe Bryant at Genesis Invitational this week at Riviera's 8th hole

The world remains in mourning over the passing of Kobe Bryant, weeks after the NBA legend and eight others—including Bryant's daughter—perished in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. Professional golf has kept the spirit of Bryant in mind by paying homage in various fashions across its platform, highlighted by players donning Bryant's jersey at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and Justin Thomas auctioning off Bryant-themed wedge's for a fund erected in Bryant's honor.

Those tributes will continue this week at the Genesis Invitational, as the tournament announced on Monday Riviera's eighth hole will serve as a memorial to the Los Angeles Lakers legend with a yellow-and-purple flag and a "Mamba" adorned sign at the tee.

Bryant played his entire career with the Lakers, whose home court, the Staples Center, resides just 15 miles from Riviera. Bryant was also friends with tournament host Tiger Woods.

“We really connected on more the mental side of it, the prep, how much it takes to be prepared,” Woods said on the day of Bryant's death. “That's where he and I really connected, because we're very similar. We both came in the league—well, he came in the league and I turned pro right around the same time and we had our 20-year run together. It's shocking.

“Life is very fragile, as we all know. You can be gone at any given time and we have to appreciate the moments we have.”

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS