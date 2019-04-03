PGA Tour pro admits he "slacked a little bit" after picking up first win last year

The difference between winning and losing is more pronounced in professional golf than in any other sport. In addition to a trophy and a bigger check, a PGA Tour victor's spoils include job security for the next two seasons. It's this last prize that often proves to be the most valuable. Turns out, though, it can also have a negative effect.

Enter Andrew Landry , who made last year's Valero Texas Open his maiden PGA Tour win. But ahead of his title defense this week in San Antonio, the 31-year-old Texas native admitted he "slacked a little bit" after the win that guaranteed him playing privileges at golf's highest level through the 2019-2020 season. Here was Landry's full quote from Wednesday's press conference:

Landry enters this week's tournament ranked 166th on the FedEx Cup standings. In 11 starts in full-field events this season, he's missed five cuts and his best finish was a T-28 at the Desert Classic in January.

But he's made two straight cuts and will certainly feel comfortable at TPC San Antonio after last year's performance. Plus, there's extra motivation "to get back on track" this time of year for Landry. Another perk that came with that first win last year? He'll get to tee it up at the Masters for the first time next week.

