PGA Tour Champions cancels Dick's Sporting Goods Open, moves Senior Players into its August slot

The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact in New York state has caused the PGA Tour Champions to cancel the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open scheduled for Aug. 14-16 in Endicott, N.Y., the tour has announced

A major championship, the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, will take its place on the schedule, starting on Aug. 13 at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio. The Senior Players originally was scheduled to begin July 9.

“We are disappointed to announce the cancellation of one of our premier events, but this unprecedented climate has forced us to work closely with our tournaments in establishing what is best for their respective markets,” PGA Tour Champions President Miller Brady said in a news release. “We are excited for the opportunity to contest one of our senior major championships with the Bridgestone Senior Players in August, knowing we will only do so if it is considered safe under the guidance of leading public health authorities.”

Previously, two majors had been canceled: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship and the U.S. Senior Open. The PGA Tour Champions will resume its season with the Ally Challenge. Its new schedule:

July 31-Aug. 2 : Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blan, Mich., $2 million purse

Aug. 13-16 : Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Firestone CC, Akron, Ohio, $2.8 million purse

Aug. 21-23 : Boeing Classic, the Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash., $2.1 million purse

Aug. 28-30 : Shaw Charity Classic, Canyon Meadows G&CC, Calgary, Alberta, Canada, $2.35 million purse.

Sept. 4-6 : Principal Charity Classic, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa, $1.85 million purse

Sept. 11-13 : Samford International, Minnehaha CC, Sioux Falls, S.D., $1.8 million purse

Sept. 18-20 : PURE Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula, Calif., $2.2 million purse.

Sept. 24-27 : Regions Tradition, Greystone G&CC, Birmingham, Ala., $2.4 million

Oct. 2-4 : Ascension Charity Classic, Norwood Hills CC, St. Louis, Mo., $2 million purse

Oct. 9-11 : SAS Championship, Prestonwood CC, Cary, N.C., $2.1 million purse

Oct. 16-18 : Dominion Energy Charity Classic, CC of Virginia, Richmond, Va., $2 million purse

Oct. 30-Nov. 1 : Boca Raton Championship, Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, Fla., $2 million purse

Nov. 5-8 : Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix CC, Phoenix, Az., $2.5 million purse

