New Schedule4 hours ago

PGA Tour Champions cancels Dick's Sporting Goods Open, moves Senior Players into its August slot

By
Dick's Sporting Goods Open - Round One
Michael CohenENDICOTT, NY - AUGUST 16: Scott McCarron of the United States (R) and Bernhard Langer of Germany walk off th sixth hole tee box during the first round of the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open held at En-Joie Golf Course on August 16, 2019 in Endicott, New York. (Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images)

The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact in New York state has caused the PGA Tour Champions to cancel the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open scheduled for Aug. 14-16 in Endicott, N.Y., the tour has announced

A major championship, the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, will take its place on the schedule, starting on Aug. 13 at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio. The Senior Players originally was scheduled to begin July 9.

“We are disappointed to announce the cancellation of one of our premier events, but this unprecedented climate has forced us to work closely with our tournaments in establishing what is best for their respective markets,” PGA Tour Champions President Miller Brady said in a news release. “We are excited for the opportunity to contest one of our senior major championships with the Bridgestone Senior Players in August, knowing we will only do so if it is considered safe under the guidance of leading public health authorities.”

Previously, two majors had been canceled: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship and the U.S. Senior Open. The PGA Tour Champions will resume its season with the Ally Challenge. Its new schedule:

July 31-Aug. 2: Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blan, Mich., $2 million purse

Aug. 13-16: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Firestone CC, Akron, Ohio, $2.8 million purse

Aug. 21-23: Boeing Classic, the Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash., $2.1 million purse

Aug. 28-30: Shaw Charity Classic, Canyon Meadows G&CC, Calgary, Alberta, Canada, $2.35 million purse.

Sept. 4-6: Principal Charity Classic, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa, $1.85 million purse

Sept. 11-13: Samford International, Minnehaha CC, Sioux Falls, S.D., $1.8 million purse

Sept. 18-20: PURE Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula, Calif., $2.2 million purse.

Sept. 24-27: Regions Tradition, Greystone G&CC, Birmingham, Ala., $2.4 million

Oct. 2-4: Ascension Charity Classic, Norwood Hills CC, St. Louis, Mo., $2 million purse

Oct. 9-11: SAS Championship, Prestonwood CC, Cary, N.C., $2.1 million purse

Oct. 16-18: Dominion Energy Charity Classic, CC of Virginia, Richmond, Va., $2 million purse

Oct. 30-Nov. 1: Boca Raton Championship, Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, Fla., $2 million purse

Nov. 5-8: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix CC, Phoenix, Az., $2.5 million purse

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursAdam Hadwin says he 'might rethink playing' if play…
Golf News & Tours11 match-play showdowns we need even more than Tige…
Golf News & ToursPGA Tour Champions cancels Dick's Sporting Goods Op…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved