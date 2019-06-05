News & Toursan hour ago

PGA Tour adds Bermuda event to fall 2019-'20 season

On Wednesday the PGA Tour added a new event, and destination, to its fall slate.

Bermuda is getting its first official PGA Tour tournament in the island's history next season in the Bermuda Championship. It will be an alternate event to coincide with the WGC-HSBC Championship, starting play on October 31.

“We are excited to add the Bermuda Championship to the PGA Tour,” said Ty Votaw, executive vice president, international for the PGA Tour. “Bermuda is an appealing year-round destination, and the players will love visiting in the fall, plus we will be hosted by an outstanding golf course. It promises to be a wonderful opportunity to showcase Bermuda—a beautiful island destination that embodies genuine hospitality—to the world.”

The Bermuda Tourism Authority signed a five-year agreement to act as the primary sponsor. The Bermuda Championship is expected to boast a 120-player field and carry a $3 million purse. It will be played at Port Royal G.C., a Robert Trent Jones design in Southampton. The course was host to the now-defunct PGA Grand Slam of Golf from 2009 to 2014.

The tournament that used to sit opposite the WGC-HSBC, the Sanderson Farms Championship, shed its alternate status this January to become a standalone event that awards a Masters invite. The Mississippi-based competition will move up to September.

