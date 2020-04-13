PGA of America launches fund to help club pros, course employees and others affected by COVID-19 shutdowns

Golf, in many quarters in the country, has been deemed a nonessential business during the COVID-19 crisis, but that does not account for those who depend on it for their livelihood. It is essential to them.

In recognition of this, the PGA of America, with assists from other golf organizations, is stepping up to help with its establishment of a Golf Emergency Relief Fund. The organization is pledging $5 million to start the fund. Moreover, it will match up to another $2.5 million received from third parties.

The fund, the PGA of America said in a news release, “has been established to provide short-term financial assistance to workers in the golf industry who are the backbone of our sport and face significant financial hardship, including those suffering as a result of COVID-19.”

“The golf industry is in an unprecedented crisis,” Suzy Whaley, president of the PGA of America, said in the news release, “and our friends, colleagues and their families need our help right away.”

The PGA Tour, the LPGA, the USGA, the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA), the National Golf Club Owners Association and the Association of Golf Merchandisers (AGM) have agreed to support the fund in various ways, the release said.

Those eligible to apply for aid include PGA of America professionals, LPGA professionals, GCSAA members, caddies employed by Caddienow, Caddiemasters, 4C Caddies, Premier Caddies, ClubUp, CaddieU, Circuit Caddie and Caddy King, and members of the AGM.

Employees of USGA authorized Allied Golf Associations and members of the NGCOA are eligible to apply.

Even professional golfers from the developmental tours operated by the PGA Tour and LPGA are eligible to apply.

Those interested can begin applying on Thursday, at 2 p.m. (EDT), at the website, https://relief.golf .