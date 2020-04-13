Golf Emergency Relief Fund17 minutes ago

PGA of America launches fund to help club pros, course employees and others affected by COVID-19 shutdowns

By
Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America
Bruce BennettWEST SAYVILLE, NY - APRIL 12: a general view of the closed West Sayville Golf Course on April 12, 2020 in West Sayville, New York. All golf courses in New York were closed on April 9 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Golf, in many quarters in the country, has been deemed a nonessential business during the COVID-19 crisis, but that does not account for those who depend on it for their livelihood. It is essential to them.

In recognition of this, the PGA of America, with assists from other golf organizations, is stepping up to help with its establishment of a Golf Emergency Relief Fund. The organization is pledging $5 million to start the fund. Moreover, it will match up to another $2.5 million received from third parties.

The fund, the PGA of America said in a news release, “has been established to provide short-term financial assistance to workers in the golf industry who are the backbone of our sport and face significant financial hardship, including those suffering as a result of COVID-19.”

“The golf industry is in an unprecedented crisis,” Suzy Whaley, president of the PGA of America, said in the news release, “and our friends, colleagues and their families need our help right away.”

The PGA Tour, the LPGA, the USGA, the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA), the National Golf Club Owners Association and the Association of Golf Merchandisers (AGM) have agreed to support the fund in various ways, the release said.

Those eligible to apply for aid include PGA of America professionals, LPGA professionals, GCSAA members, caddies employed by Caddienow, Caddiemasters, 4C Caddies, Premier Caddies, ClubUp, CaddieU, Circuit Caddie and Caddy King, and members of the AGM.

Employees of USGA authorized Allied Golf Associations and members of the NGCOA are eligible to apply.

Even professional golfers from the developmental tours operated by the PGA Tour and LPGA are eligible to apply.

Those interested can begin applying on Thursday, at 2 p.m. (EDT), at the website, https://relief.golf.

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursPGA of America launches fund to help club pros, cou…
Golf News & ToursCollin Morikawa on his first Masters invite, his ne…
Golf News & ToursBeers with Doug Sanders: Remembering my first golf …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved