PGA Championship Podcast: What makes Bethpage Black so tough, and who will hoist the Wanamaker Trophy?

Bethpage Black will get another chance to shine in a major at next week's PGA Championship . Well, appear in one, at least. There hasn't been much shining when it comes to the weather in New York of late.

As locals, the Golf Digest staff has had the pleasure of playing the famed public course many times. And ahead of the year's second major, Alex Myers, Sam Weinman, Ryan Herrington, and Joel Beall discussed what makes this such a great—and difficult—track.

We also tackled plenty of burning questions entering the event. Will Tiger Woods win leg two of the calendar Grand Slam? Is Jordan Spieth a threat to complete the career Grand Slam? Should John Daly be allowed to play Bethpage Black using a golf cart? And will it ever stop raining? Please have a listen:

