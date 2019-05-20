Golf Digest Podcast6 hours ago

PGA Championship Podcast: Our recap from Bethpage Black, and a (very) brief chat with Brooks Koepka

By
Brooks Koepka looks at the scoreboard after holing the winning putt at the 2019 PGA Championship.
David CannonBrooks Koepka looks at the scoreboard after holing the winning putt at the 2019 PGA Championship.

It wasn't the Sunday coronation that golf fans expected, but Brooks Koepka closed out yet another major victory at the 2019 PGA Championship. And after, he had golf writers opening up the history books to try to put Koepka's recent run in proper perspective.

RELATED: Steve Williams predicted Brooks Koepka's greatness with this money quote

Sitting in the interview room at Bethpage Black less than an hour after the champ departed, Sam Weinman, Christopher Powers, and I tried to do the same. We discussed Brooks' dominance in the game's biggest events, but also another close call at a major for Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods' quick week, and the challenge—and charged atmosphere—at Bethpage Black during an extra-spirited edition of the Golf Digest Podcast.

Related: Catch up on all the Golf Digest Podcasts

Tasked with getting quick pool quotes for the press, I also had the opportunity to talk with Brooks briefly (emphasis on briefly) minutes after hoisting the Wanamker Trophy for the second consecutive year and earning a fourth major in his past eight tries. Our little chat is included, and I swear, Koepka was more excited and relieved than he sounds. Anyway, please have a listen:

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursPGA Championship 2019: Danny Lee ejects from conten…
Golf News & ToursPGA Championship 2019: Dustin Johnson charges, then…
Golf News & ToursBrandel Chamblee says Tiger Woods "got the least ou…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection