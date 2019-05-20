PGA Championship Podcast: Our recap from Bethpage Black, and a (very) brief chat with Brooks Koepka

It wasn't the Sunday coronation that golf fans expected, but Brooks Koepka closed out yet another major victory at the 2019 PGA Championship. And after, he had golf writers opening up the history books to try to put Koepka's recent run in proper perspective.

Sitting in the interview room at Bethpage Black less than an hour after the champ departed, Sam Weinman, Christopher Powers, and I tried to do the same. We discussed Brooks' dominance in the game's biggest events, but also another close call at a major for Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods' quick week, and the challenge—and charged atmosphere—at Bethpage Black during an extra-spirited edition of the Golf Digest Podcast.

Tasked with getting quick pool quotes for the press, I also had the opportunity to talk with Brooks briefly (emphasis on briefly ) minutes after hoisting the Wanamker Trophy for the second consecutive year and earning a fourth major in his past eight tries. Our little chat is included, and I swear, Koepka was more excited and relieved than he sounds. Anyway, please have a listen: