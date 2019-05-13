PGA Championship2 hours ago

PGA Championship 2019: Though windy and cold, rain should hold off at Bethpage Black

The 2002 and 2009 U.S. Opens are remembered for the rain as much as their winners, with both majors at Bethpage Black besieged by storms. Though the Northeast has experienced one of the wettest periods on record in 2019, it appears this week's PGA Championship may escape a similar fate.

According to the latest forecasts for Farmingdale, the PGA proceedings—which looked to be wet as late as last weekend—should be relatively dry, or dry enough to play:

However, it did rain most of the past week in the Long Island area, and Monday brought its share of showers as well. Bethpage is saturated to the point that the course should remain soggy throughout the tournament.

"Yeah, ball isn't bouncing, obviously," said Lucas Glover, winner of the 2009 U.S. Open, on Monday. "I know you guys have been just pounded the last couple weeks and this weekend." Glover said the course is playing "long and hard," just as it was for the Opens.

Also adding to the difficulty will be consistent wind, with possible two-club gusts blowing through the area over the weekend. That temperatures will hover in the upper 50s and lower 60s won't help matters.

Still, given Bethpage saw a Monday finish during its last hosting duty, it's a forecast PGA of America officials, and New Yorkers, will gladly take.

