PGA Championship 2019: The club that Brooks Koepka used to win at Bethpage Black

The PGA Championship was contested on the brawny Black Course at Bethpage State Park—the kind of course where bombers who can keep it in the ballpark have a distinct advantage. That certainly seemed to prevail as the two men at the top of the leaderboard, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson, are without question among the best drivers in the game .

However, when the outcome of the 2019 PGA was no longer a certainty, it wasn’t a tee shot that determined matters, but rather a gap wedge shot that proved to be the difference. With his seven-stroke lead down to four as he played the 10th hole, Koepka nailed a gap wedge from 160 yards straight downwind that stopped to within tap-in range for a crucial birdie. Moments later, Johnson bogeyed the 11th hole and the lead was back up to six, a critical swing given that the cushion would eventually shrink to one. It was perhaps fitting that Koepka, who led the field in strokes gained/approach for the week, nailed that crucial approach at a critical moment.

The club Koepka used for that shot was a 52-degree Titleist Vokey SM7 with 12 degrees of bounce. The standard-length wedge utilizes a True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shaft and has a raw finish. The grip is Golf Pride’s Tour Velvet Cord, and the wedge has a understated "BK" stamping on the back.

A simple stamping, perhaps, but nothing simple about the shot that was played into No. 10.