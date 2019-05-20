STIX2 hours ago

PGA Championship 2019: The club that Brooks Koepka used to win at Bethpage Black

By
PGA Championship - Final Round
Stuart FranklinFARMINGDALE, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Brooks Koepka of the United States plays a shot on the tenth hole during the final round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 19, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The PGA Championship was contested on the brawny Black Course at Bethpage State Park—the kind of course where bombers who can keep it in the ballpark have a distinct advantage. That certainly seemed to prevail as the two men at the top of the leaderboard, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson, are without question among the best drivers in the game.

However, when the outcome of the 2019 PGA was no longer a certainty, it wasn’t a tee shot that determined matters, but rather a gap wedge shot that proved to be the difference. With his seven-stroke lead down to four as he played the 10th hole, Koepka nailed a gap wedge from 160 yards straight downwind that stopped to within tap-in range for a crucial birdie. Moments later, Johnson bogeyed the 11th hole and the lead was back up to six, a critical swing given that the cushion would eventually shrink to one. It was perhaps fitting that Koepka, who led the field in strokes gained/approach for the week, nailed that crucial approach at a critical moment.

RELATED: The clubs Brooks Koepka used to win the 2019 PGA Championship

The club Koepka used for that shot was a 52-degree Titleist Vokey SM7 with 12 degrees of bounce. The standard-length wedge utilizes a True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shaft and has a raw finish. The grip is Golf Pride’s Tour Velvet Cord, and the wedge has a understated "BK" stamping on the back.

A simple stamping, perhaps, but nothing simple about the shot that was played into No. 10.

Trending on Stix
Related
StixThe clubs Brooks Koepka used to win the PGA Champio…
StixThe clubs Brooks Koepka used to win the U.S. Open -…
StixPGA Championship 2019: The clubs Brooks Koepka used…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection