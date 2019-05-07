PGA Championship 2019: Television schedule and live-streaming guide

For the first time in a long time, the PGA Championship will be played in May as part of the PGA Tour's new schedule. No longer will golf fans be depraved of major championship golf for two full months, and now that the Players Championship has its new date, there is a marquee tournament every month between March and July.

The new spot on the schedule couldn't have come at a more ideal time for the PGA of America, with Tiger Woods coming off a Masters victory and with Bethpage Black as the host venue. And Woods is far from the only intriguing story line. Defending champion Brooks Koepka is looking to win his fourth major in his last eight tries, and he's coming off a T-2 at Augusta National. Also finishing in a tie for second was World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, who is still in search of an elusive second major title. Rory McIlroy, who won four majors between 2011 and 2014, will look to conquer the Black Course for a fifth major victory, his last coming at the 2014 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

And then there is Jordan Spieth, whose struggles this season have been well-documented. The three-time major winner has not registered a top 10 this year, though he did show some signs of life at Augusta. Following a first-round 75, he bounced back to post rounds of 68, 69 and 71 to finish T-21 for his best result of the year. There'd be no better place to snap out of it than at Bethpage, where Spieth could complete the career Grand Slam with a victory.

All these storylines and much more give the PGA Championship a feel it hasn't had in a long time, and no one is referring to it as "the fourth major" in 2019. It should be must-see TV. Speaking of, here's your television schedule and live-streaming guide for the 2019 PGA Championship.

Television Schedule (all times ET)

Thursday

TNT -- 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday

TNT -- 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

TNT -- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CBS -- 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday

TNT -- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CBS -- 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Live-streaming Guide

In addition to TNT and CBS' live coverage, there are plenty of live-streaming options to check out throughout the week. PGA.com will provide live coverage of featured groups and featured holes on the PGA Championship Live player or you can download the PGA Championship mobile app. By downloading the app and authenticating your TV service provider, viewers can also watch the TNT and CBS simulcasts of all four rounds. There will also be coverage of the closing Nos. 16, 17 and 18 holes at Bethpage Black on the app.