PGA Championship 2019: Tee times for the 101st PGA Championship at Bethpage Black

Just as the golf world was beginning to come off the high of Tiger Woods winning the Masters, we're already on to the PGA Championship. The 101st edition of "the fourth major" certainly doesn't feel like the fourth major this year, some of that thanks to Woods' win but also due to this year's host venue, Bethpage Black. The AW Tillinghast design on Long Island, which has previously hosted a pair of U.S. Opens and a pair of FedEx Cup Playoff events, always presents a stiff test for the world's best, and this year should be no different.

As always, Woods will be the main draw, but there are countless other intriguing story lines that could play out at the Black Course next week. Anytime a player has a shot at the career Grand Slam, that will be one of them, but with the way Jordan Spieth has struggled this year it doesn't seem likely he'll get it done. Can Rory McIlroy bounce back from a lackluster Masters and another Sunday stumble at Quail Hollow. Can Dustin Johnson or Justin Rose or even Sergio Garcia capture a second major title? Can Rickie Fowler capture a first? Can Phil Mickelson ignite the New York crowds like he always does and win his second PGA?

And no, we didn't forget about the defending champion, Brooks Koepka, who spoiled Tiger's party a year ago at Bellerive. This year, he'll play alongside Woods and Francesco Molinari in the opening two rounds, as the trio was announced as the first featured grouping due to the fact they've won the last three majors. As of now, they are the only grouping that been announced, but the rest of the groups and their first and second round tee times will be announced on Friday.

Check back here Friday for first and second round tee times for the 101st PGA Championship